Judge Punts on FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Efforts to Dismiss Some Charges

Bankman-Fried was arrested last December on eight initial charges, but prosecutors have added another five through multiple superseding indictments. Bankman-Fried's attorneys have argued that under the U.S.'s extradition treaty with the Bahamas, the Bahamas' government needs to sign off on the charges brought post-extradition. On Tuesday, the Bahamas Supreme Court ruled that he should have an opportunity to argue against the country approving the additional charges.