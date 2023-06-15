Bitcoin
Crypto Lender Celsius Updates Bankruptcy Plan After Fahrenheit Deal

The plan, filed on Thursday, could face legal opposition from borrowers.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJun 15, 2023 at 8:24 a.m. UTC
Fahrenheit's bid to buy Celsius must still be approved (Mustang Joe/Flickr)

Fahrenheit's bid to buy Celsius must still be approved (Mustang Joe/Flickr)

Defunct crypto lender Celsius has filed an updated bankruptcy plan to reflect a successful bid for assets by the Fahrenheit consortium.

Fahrenheit, a consortium of buyers that includes venture capital firm Arrington Capital and miner US Bitcoin Corp, was announced as successful bidder in May, ousting an attempt by NovaWulf to claim the company whose assets were previously valued at around $2 billion.

The plan, filed early Thursday, must be agreed by the New York bankruptcy court overseeing the wind-up, and is already set to see creditor pushback.

“This proposed treatment violates every consumer lending law out there,” tweeted David Adler of law firm McCarter & English, saying that the group of borrowers he represents in the case will oppose the plan because Celsius won’t return their collateral.

The Celsius group “need to show that they are moving the case forward and communicating with constituencies” in order to keep the exclusive right to propose a bankruptcy plan, Adler added, saying that his clients had been ignored and “treat[ed] like mushrooms for the past seven weeks.”

Under the Fahrenheit deal, the new company will get between $450 and $500 million in liquid cryptocurrency, and US Bitcoin Corp will construct a range of crypto mining facilities including a new 100 megawatt plant.

Read more: Fahrenheit Wins Bid to Acquire Assets of Insolvent Crypto Lender Celsius

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium.

