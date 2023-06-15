Crypto Lender Abra Has Been Insolvent for Months, State Regulators Say

"At least as of the date of the interview, parties collectively operating as Abra were or were nearly insolvent," the filing said. "Notwithstanding the forgoing, Plutus Financial Holdings, Inc., or an affiliate or subsidiary thereof, posted information in an official social media platform that represents: 'There is no truth that Abra is bankrupt or about to be. It continues to operate normal like it always has throughout multiple bear markets since its launched [sic] back in 2014.'"