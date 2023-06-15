3AC Seeks Contempt of Court Ruling on Founder Kyle Davies For Failing to Respond

Bitcoin
$24,936.67-3.67%
Ethereum
$1,638.33-5.85%
Binance Coin
$235.29-5.34%
XRP
$0.47815304-6.65%
Cardano
$0.25632200-6.52%
Dogecoin
$0.05989610-3.11%
Tron
$0.07187579-0.60%
Solana
$14.77-2.44%
Polygon
$0.61614027-4.96%
Polkadot
$4.50-2.86%
Litecoin
$72.54-6.52%
Binance USD
$0.99808894-0.16%
Avalanche
$11.30-4.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$24,855.96-3.96%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000659-3.19%
Uniswap
$4.45+4.00%
Chainlink
$5.26-2.48%
Cosmos
$8.58-0.79%
Monero
$132.08-2.91%
Stellar
$0.07792200-5.24%
Ethereum Classic
$14.78-2.89%
Bitcoin Cash
$102.62-2.69%
Internet Computer
$3.72-4.93%
Filecoin
$3.53-3.15%
Lido DAO
$1.66-6.63%
Quant
$97.08-2.85%
Hedera
$0.04403487-5.83%
Crypto.com
$0.05183326-0.85%
Aptos
$6.07-3.62%
Arbitrum
$0.92514337-7.44%
VeChain
$0.01559520-2.78%
NEAR Protocol
$1.18-1.05%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99481862-0.42%
The Graph
$0.09588368-2.94%
Algorand
$0.11446363+1.25%
ApeCoin
$2.10-4.61%
Elrond
$29.58-3.52%
Aave
$49.99-9.68%
Fantom
$0.25206421-3.85%
EOS
$0.63210000-6.36%
Optimism
$1.07-6.61%
The Sandbox
$0.37034126-3.78%
Tezos
$0.72500000-2.52%
Stacks
$0.47762477-7.62%
Theta
$0.62582399-2.66%
Decentraland
$0.33061981-3.21%
Immutable X
$0.58267828-6.81%
Maker
$634.75-0.32%
Luna Classic
$0.00009616+1.09%
Synthetix
$1.75-3.33%
NEO
$7.74-1.85%
Axie Infinity
$4.68-5.45%
Gala
$0.02167285-1.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053-1.18%
Curve DAO Token
$0.57794957-10.70%
PAX Gold
$1,912.99-0.47%
Flow
$0.45098720-7.06%
Bitcoin SV
$24.04-4.40%
Injective Protocol
$5.71-8.00%
Kava.io
$0.76235585-4.97%
IOTA
$0.15264021-2.25%
eCash
$0.00001937-4.19%
Mina
$0.38816138-6.71%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84180545+11.07%
Chiliz
$0.06489018-3.89%
Nexo
$0.59375112-3.19%
Dash
$29.06-3.55%
Zilliqa
$0.01677576-3.88%
Mask Network
$3.36-6.44%
PancakeSwap
$1.35-5.48%
Woo Network
$0.15891340-2.18%
Loopring
$0.21097256-2.07%
Enjin
$0.24971648-1.90%
Convex Finance
$3.16-8.32%
Flare
$0.01461685-6.17%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16385000-2.96%
THORChain
$0.79245467-7.17%
Illuvium
$42.20-6.00%
NEM
$0.02542971-4.72%
dYdX
$1.52-5.47%
Holo
$0.00124663-2.53%
Oasis Network
$0.04380969-3.17%
BLUR
$0.31635145+0.46%
Qtum
$2.03-3.36%
Decred
$14.11-8.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.77%
FLOKI
$0.00002091-5.59%
Zcash
$24.50-3.54%
Ravencoin
$0.01718792-1.95%
Celo
$0.39301063-4.60%
Bitcoin Gold
$10.89+0.65%
Kusama
$20.97-6.40%
Fetch.ai
$0.17966814-4.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.19-4.18%
Compound
$26.59-4.36%
SXP
$0.31546808-4.49%
Audius
$0.17000288-2.02%
Yearn Finance
$5,403.66-3.86%
Helium
$1.23-1.67%
Stepn
$0.18459385-3.44%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58717948-3.71%
ICON
$0.17280037-6.22%
JasmyCoin
$0.00346058-2.06%
IoTeX
$0.01688290-4.35%
Braintrust
$0.63868214-0.42%
Ankr
$0.01918254-5.05%
EthereumPoW
$1.44-3.27%
0x
$0.16703713-4.18%
Moonbeam
$0.21113031-3.70%
Siacoin
$0.00258061-2.61%
Wax
$0.04002213-5.13%
Waves
$1.33-4.08%
SafePal
$0.35533312-2.18%
Harmony
$0.01033109-3.16%
Band Protocol
$0.98525237-1.48%
Aragon
$2.99-1.43%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16076998+1.39%
TerraUSD
$0.01173371+1.71%
Gains Network
$3.73-2.53%
Amp
$0.00200118-0.47%
Stargate Finance
$0.53913314-1.23%
Skale
$0.02419547-1.98%
Sushiswap
$0.55827276-3.83%
Livepeer
$3.79-2.05%
UMA Protocol
$1.45-4.58%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.70901417-10.76%
Synapse
$0.53433798-5.43%
DigiByte
$0.00623098-4.81%
Joe
$0.29278800-10.83%
Cartesi
$0.12887667+3.50%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01915883-4.25%
Polymath Network
$0.10030000-3.93%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-5.14%
Syscoin
$0.12355598+1.75%
Nervos Network
$0.00263579-4.83%
Nano
$0.64677580-6.65%
iExec RLC
$1.18-2.98%
Kyber Network
$0.46973391-2.73%
SPACE ID
$0.28104539-2.73%
MetisDAO
$18.21-4.46%
OMG Network
$0.52418823-4.48%
Numeraire
$11.42-5.24%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.85-2.36%
Steem
$0.15185254-2.58%
Secret
$0.30307589+1.57%
Chromia
$0.11262987-5.57%
Dent
$0.00065283-0.43%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00145114-6.62%
WINkLink
$0.00006224-2.23%
MOBOX
$0.29734450-5.30%
NKN
$0.08464133-9.56%
Bifrost
$0.04302414-4.74%
Civic
$0.06835834-3.04%
COTI
$0.04546459-2.23%
Request
$0.06994818-3.45%
Bancor
$0.34261481-3.52%
Ren
$0.05299843-7.57%
Sun Token
$0.00530907-2.41%
Spell Token
$0.00042786-2.13%
Celsius
$0.10997467-7.80%
Augur
$5.57+3.33%
CEEK VR
$0.05288368-3.64%
Keep Network
$0.07989576-9.37%
XYO Network
$0.00334553-6.64%
Index Chain
$0.05557993-2.38%
SuperRare
$0.06199880-6.77%
Adventure Gold
$0.48262169-0.46%
Stormx
$0.00328721-4.80%
WazirX
$0.07827156-4.82%
RACA
$0.00010630-0.76%
Raydium
$0.16564045-4.46%
Reef
$0.00150706-2.40%
Saitama
$0.00075503-3.79%
Moonriver
$4.68-4.97%
Storj
$0.22061427-3.81%
GAS
$2.23-1.35%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16122828-3.69%
Orchid
$0.04820632-5.90%
LooksRare
$0.05144090-8.63%
Voyager Token
$0.09503512-6.10%
Enzyme
$18.88+20.25%
Polkastarter
$0.26927386-2.49%
Verge
$0.00149191-3.68%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13055814-5.24%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-20.71%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14225347-1.62%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.11-4.78%
district0x
$0.02610000+0.29%
Blue Zelle
$0.04912624-6.43%
Serum
$0.05191988-2.30%
Quickswap
$40.85-5.05%
Star Atlas
$0.00156571-1.16%
CLV
$0.03030798-4.89%
Stafi
$0.26363053-5.40%
Harvest Finance
$21.12-3.14%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00323677-4.42%
Rarible
$1.01-1.21%
Tokemak
$0.64306242-5.63%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01224089-1.12%
Quantstamp
$0.01105936-1.85%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02346990-0.83%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.81397051-2.59%
Pepe
$0.00000087-5.73%
Tether
$0.99799067-0.20%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$0.99977857-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

3AC Seeks Contempt of Court Ruling on Founder Kyle Davies For Failing to Respond

Ignoring a subpoena warrants a fine of $10,000 per day, the estate of his hedge fund argues

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJun 15, 2023 at 6:04 a.m. UTC
Updated Jun 15, 2023 at 6:06 a.m. UTC
Kyle Davies and Su Zhu (Kyle Davies/Twitter)

Kyle Davies and Su Zhu (Kyle Davies/Twitter)

Kyle Davies should be found in contempt of court for failing to respond to a subpoena for information about the collapse of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), documents filed by the bankrupt hedge fund’s estate Wednesday said.

The filing urges a New York court to impose a fine of $10,000 per day for wilfully ignoring previous requests, citing Davies’ lavish lifestyle and handsome profits from having run the company, whose bankruptcy in the middle of last year soon sent shockwaves across the crypto sector.

In March, Judge Martin Glenn ordered Davies to comply with a subpoena by April 13, as the court sought information on company assets, crypto, and records, but 3AC’s liquidators say he “fail[ed] to comply or respond in any way.”

“Davies’s failure to respond is not due to an inability to engage with the Court or any credible qualms with its jurisdiction,” the filing said. “It cannot be clearer that the Court can—and should— exercise personal jurisdiction over Davies, hold him in willful contempt of court, and impose sanctions.”

Though contempt is a civil offense, the filing suggests that the significant daily fine “is fair and likely meaningful in persuading Davies to respond.” It cites a recent interview with the New York Times in which Davies boasts of investing in a super yacht and potentially buying a private island.

Davies’ new venture, OPNX, for trading claims on bankrupt companies, was formally reprimanded by Dubai regulators, which said it was an unregistered exchange. A hearing will be held on the U.S. contempt request on Aug. 8.

Davies' lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edited by Sam Reynolds.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsThree Arrows CapitalKyle davies