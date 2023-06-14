Brazil Appoints Central Bank and Securities Commission as Crypto Market Regulators
The executive branch issued a decree with directives following the approval of a crypto law in December 2022.
Brazil’s executive branch has designated the country’s Central Bank and its Securities Commission as responsible for overseeing the crypto market, according to a decree published on Wednesday.
The Securities Commission will exercise control over assets considered securities, while the Central Bank will determine the rules that exchanges must follow, including licensing requirements to operate, the decree detailed, finance news outlet InfoMoney reported.
In December 2022, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved a crypto regulation bill that was passed by Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The law created a “virtual service provider” license and established a crime of fraud involving virtual assets, with a penalty of between four and six years in jail plus a fine.
Brazil has become a regional crypto hub, with a high adoption rate of stablecoins and a market in which major crypto companies and protocols such as Coinbase, Bitget and Metamask have opened operations.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.