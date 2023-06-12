SEC's Temporary Restraining Order Would 'Effectively End' Binance.US Business, Company Claims

"I do think that working with Congress, and I think it is only Congress that could really address it, it would be good to consider, if you would ask my thoughts, to consider whether to bring greater investor protection to the crypto exchanges," Gensler's full quote said. "And I think if that were the case, because right now the exchanges trading in these crypto assets do not have a regulatory framework either at the SEC, or our sister agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, that could instill greater confidence. Right now, there is not a market regulator around these crypto exchanges, and, thus, there is really not a protection against fraud or manipulation."