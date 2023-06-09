EU’s Landmark Crypto Law MiCA Published in Official Journal

Bitcoin
$26,541.38+0.39%
Ethereum
$1,839.85-0.01%
Binance Coin
$258.99-0.32%
XRP
$0.52331036+0.55%
Cardano
$0.31676700-2.97%
Dogecoin
$0.06778589+0.13%
Solana
$18.72+0.78%
Polygon
$0.77972766+1.96%
Tron
$0.07763565+1.03%
Litecoin
$87.87-0.30%
Polkadot
$5.01-0.29%
Binance USD
$0.99965080+0.05%
Avalanche
$13.84-0.20%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000792-0.07%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,589.28+0.45%
Uniswap
$4.60+0.95%
Chainlink
$5.96+0.14%
Cosmos
$9.33-1.42%
Monero
$142.53-1.12%
Ethereum Classic
$16.88-0.30%
Stellar
$0.08727300+0.24%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.64+0.83%
Lido DAO
$2.22+0.17%
Internet Computer
$4.17+0.31%
Filecoin
$4.06-1.30%
Quant
$110.33-0.36%
Hedera
$0.04883952+2.04%
Aptos
$7.64-0.23%
Crypto.com
$0.05826094-0.64%
Arbitrum
$1.13+0.65%
NEAR Protocol
$1.41+0.73%
VeChain
$0.01736712-0.81%
ApeCoin
$2.90+0.09%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99801025-0.10%
The Graph
$0.11057430-1.40%
EOS
$0.89240000+0.75%
Algorand
$0.12303282+1.11%
The Sandbox
$0.48107637-0.12%
Elrond
$34.82-0.37%
Optimism
$1.37+0.86%
Stacks
$0.62345528-0.79%
Aave
$59.67+1.19%
Fantom
$0.29384715+1.97%
Tezos
$0.83517900-0.28%
Theta
$0.76374834+2.01%
Decentraland
$0.41546587+1.17%
Immutable X
$0.72027690+2.65%
Axie Infinity
$6.18+0.35%
Synthetix
$2.07-0.77%
Flow
$0.61787112+0.04%
NEO
$9.06+0.82%
Curve DAO Token
$0.75917498+0.60%
Gala
$0.02574852+0.03%
Bitcoin SV
$30.21+0.81%
Maker
$626.27+0.43%
Luna Classic
$0.00009647+2.91%
Injective Protocol
$6.99+3.90%
Kava.io
$0.95089676+1.50%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053+0.76%
PAX Gold
$1,925.89+0.42%
IOTA
$0.17774929-1.85%
Chiliz
$0.08709918+1.10%
Mina
$0.49810459+4.07%
eCash
$0.00002276+1.56%
Dash
$38.84+1.54%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.89692582+1.00%
Woo Network
$0.21330271+0.35%
Nexo
$0.63360348-0.82%
Zilliqa
$0.02113538+0.53%
Mask Network
$4.23+5.32%
THORChain
$1.08+0.54%
dYdX
$1.96-1.16%
PancakeSwap
$1.55+0.18%
Loopring
$0.24485984+1.05%
Flare
$0.01835133+2.17%
Convex Finance
$3.82-1.14%
Enjin
$0.29568738+0.40%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19545000+0.04%
Illuvium
$49.93-0.06%
FLOKI
$0.00002677-0.29%
NEM
$0.02889498+0.72%
Holo
$0.00144179+1.23%
Oasis Network
$0.04991268+2.76%
Zcash
$29.01+0.89%
Qtum
$2.34-0.19%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.31%
Celo
$0.46790970+1.97%
Fetch.ai
$0.22425602+0.04%
Kusama
$26.01+0.49%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.96-0.08%
SXP
$0.39907262+2.82%
Ravencoin
$0.01875520+1.95%
Compound
$32.02+0.84%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.76023513+1.90%
Stepn
$0.22890574+0.12%
Audius
$0.20130576+1.04%
ICON
$0.21667799+0.55%
BLUR
$0.42113522+1.08%
Decred
$13.73+4.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.69-0.71%
IoTeX
$0.02151776+1.98%
Helium
$1.41-1.64%
Yearn Finance
$5,922.09-1.22%
JasmyCoin
$0.00404416+2.98%
Ankr
$0.02341936+1.35%
EthereumPoW
$1.73+1.42%
Moonbeam
$0.25966404-0.64%
0x
$0.19766683-1.21%
Braintrust
$0.67309259-0.83%
Waves
$1.57+1.97%
Wax
$0.04750999+0.51%
Harmony
$0.01274038+1.06%
Band Protocol
$1.22-0.09%
Siacoin
$0.00296197+0.50%
Sushiswap
$0.73845099+1.06%
SafePal
$0.37957612+0.51%
Joe
$0.40886315+1.10%
Aragon
$3.34+1.93%
Skale
$0.02934032+0.08%
Livepeer
$4.68+0.09%
Synapse
$0.68149284+2.72%
Gains Network
$4.23+0.96%
Stargate Finance
$0.62451925+2.39%
TerraUSD
$0.01292220+5.12%
UMA Protocol
$1.74-1.09%
Amp
$0.00215671-0.11%
DigiByte
$0.00729453+1.53%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16378780-0.90%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02315825+0.95%
Lisk
$0.78000661-3.40%
Cartesi
$0.14900888-0.45%
Polymath Network
$0.12040000-1.87%
Nervos Network
$0.00322925+1.69%
NuCypher
$0.08058396-0.01%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019+0.93%
Kyber Network
$0.55594558+1.13%
iExec RLC
$1.38+2.72%
SPACE ID
$0.34124480+0.19%
Nano
$0.70068362-3.96%
OMG Network
$0.66301348+1.72%
MetisDAO
$19.84-2.37%
Syscoin
$0.11915018+2.46%
Numeraire
$13.16+0.29%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00192071+1.41%
Chromia
$0.13917904+0.32%
Celsius
$0.18474069-1.42%
Ren
$0.07669832-3.36%
Steem
$0.17393606-0.30%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17+1.97%
Secret
$0.35735293+10.98%
Dent
$0.00077121+0.26%
NKN
$0.10441783-2.27%
MOBOX
$0.34481835-0.30%
WINkLink
$0.00006992+0.22%
Bifrost
$0.05025093-0.41%
COTI
$0.05315691-1.44%
Civic
$0.07849125-1.67%
Request
$0.08082036+2.02%
Bancor
$0.39038972+0.97%
Spell Token
$0.00050288-0.07%
Keep Network
$0.10448818-2.35%
Sun Token
$0.00578221+0.85%
CEEK VR
$0.06316753+1.02%
Index Chain
$0.07070315+8.39%
Augur
$5.97+0.17%
WazirX
$0.10271192+3.31%
SuperRare
$0.07265346-1.24%
Storj
$0.30806065+1.28%
XYO Network
$0.00350556-1.22%
Stormx
$0.00387617+0.56%
Raydium
$0.20047927+4.61%
Reef
$0.00182683+0.59%
RACA
$0.00012364+1.99%
LooksRare
$0.07531707-0.87%
Moonriver
$5.82+2.30%
Saitama
$0.00087204+0.15%
Adventure Gold
$0.48473774+5.22%
GAS
$2.59+0.84%
Voyager Token
$0.12073768+1.57%
Orchid
$0.05748971-0.07%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17516589+8.33%
Polkastarter
$0.31040120+1.79%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16617293+2.17%
Verge
$0.00173289+0.95%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000013.18%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17187812+4.28%
Serum
$0.06747838-1.50%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.56+3.31%
Enzyme
$16.63-1.79%
Blue Zelle
$0.05861936+2.16%
Quickswap
$48.97+2.51%
CLV
$0.03815071+1.93%
Star Atlas
$0.00181140+8.98%
district0x
$0.02851786+14.11%
Stafi
$0.33273091+7.93%
Harvest Finance
$24.28+2.67%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00379082+0.72%
Rarible
$1.05-0.77%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01468539+5.42%
Tokemak
$0.72365825-1.30%
Quantstamp
$0.01225427+1.91%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02807330+0.65%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.06+10.52%
Pepe
$0.00000109+2.18%
Tether
$0.99995114+0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99982453+0.04%
Dai
$0.99960965+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

EU’s Landmark Crypto Law MiCA Published in Official Journal

The procedural move means landmark licensing, stablecoin and anti-money laundering rules apply as of December 30, 2024.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJun 9, 2023 at 6:34 a.m. UTC

The European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets law (MiCA) was published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJEU) on Friday, starting the clock ticking for landmark crypto licensing rules to take effect.

The full law, published alongside related legislation requires crypto wallet providers to identify their customers when they transfer funds, offers crypto companies, such as exchanges and wallet providers, a license to operate across the bloc, and introduces new governance and financial requirements for stablecoin issuers.

This comes as crypto operators in the U.S. face significant uncertainty, with the Securities and Exchange Commission suing Binance and Coinbase (COIN) on the basis that the tokens traded on their platforms constitute regulated financial instruments.

Publication of the 200-odd pages of law signals formal passage of a bill onto the EU’s statute book. In legal terms the two laws enter into force in 20 days’ time, and its provisions apply on December 30, 2024, with certain provisions taking effect slightly earlier on June 30, 2024.

The political outlines of both laws were agreed last June, though formal agreement suffered numerous delays as the final text had to be translated into the EU’s many official languages.

Read more: EU ‘Crypto Security’ Debate Turns New MiCA Law on Its Head

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsEUMiCA