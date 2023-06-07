U.S. Lawmakers Urge IRS, Treasury to Hurry Crypto Tax Rules
Congressmen Brad Sherman and Stephen Lynch called the industry "a major source of tax evasion" in a letter asking for the prompt release of proposed regulations on reporting requirements.
The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should promptly release planned crypto tax rules so the industry can be brought into full compliance, Reps. Brad Sherman (D-Calif) and Stephen Lynch (D-Mass) said in a Monday letter.
"For many years, the cryptocurrency industry has been a major source of tax evasion and a significant part of the nation's tax gap," Sherman, who is a senior member of the House Committee on Financial Services, said in an accompanying press release.
The letter noted that while the White House may have completed the review of the 2021 infrastructure bill's hotly debated tax reporting requirements for crypto brokers in February, the government has yet to release the proposed regulations. The point of contention was a broad definition of "broker" that could apply the reporting requirement to miners and crypto wallet providers, who would not able to comply with the rule.
IRS official Julie Foerster said in April during CoinDesk's Consensus event that she could not say when the agency planned to update and clarify the guidance, and that it was looking into other ways of communicating with the industry so that taxpayers can voluntarily comply with the reporting requirement.
The lawmakers' letter said the crypto industry has had all of 2022 to prepare "and now it apparently gets 2023 off as well."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.