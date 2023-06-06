Luxembourg Antitrust Authority to Probe Blockchain, Web3 Competition
A market study looking into anti-competitive practices against Web3 projects may be the first of its kind, an expert tied to the project told CoinDesk.
The Luxembourg competition authority is opening a market study into blockchain technology, according to a Tuesday announcement. The study potentially represents the first probe of its kind into the economics of Web3.
The government of the European Union member – which is a significant financial center despite its small size – has said it sees the technology underpinning crypto as key to the digital and environmental transition.
“Given the strong potential of the sector, it’s important to ensure that Web3 actors can develop in a market that is effective and competitive,” the Autorité de la concurrence said in a statement.
Competition market studies collect information from companies active in the sector about how a particular market works, and can be the basis for further enforcement actions for breaches of antitrust rules such as abuse of a dominant position.
This study will examine where and how newer blockchain-based companies compete with existing Web2 internet companies, and document potential anti-competitive practices implemented against Web3 projects, the regulator said.
Thibaut Schrepel, an associate professor at the University of Amsterdam who will help with with the probe as external expert, told CoinDesk the project may break new ground.
“To the best of my knowledge, it’s the first market study conducted by a regulatory agency whose goal is to protect Web3, not to attack it,” Schrepel said.
The European Commission is set to issue a policy paper on the metaverse later this year, which is expected to consider options if major companies such as Meta Platforms (META) squeeze out smaller rivals.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.