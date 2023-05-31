Bitcoin
Policy

Team Behind Offshore Yuan, Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoins Detained by Chinese Police: Report

Earlier this year KuCoin closed a $10 million funding round into CNHC.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconMay 31, 2023 at 11:50 a.m. UTC
china police

(chinahbzyg/Shutterstock)

The team behind CNHC, a stablecoin pegged to the value of the offshore yuan, and HKDC, one tied to the Hong Kong dollar, has been detained by Shanghai police, PANews reported on Wednesday.

The Trust Reserve team was taken on May 29, the Chinese-language news outlet reported. PANews also said it found a judicial seizure notice with the same date on the door of the company's office.

Earlier this year KuCoin closed a $10 million funding round into CNHC. The offshore yuan is known by its abbreviation, CNH.

China has banned crypto trading, mining and bank transactions and is in the process of developing its own central bank digital currency (CBDC). Hong Kong has been more open the industry and in February published proposed rules for crypto trading platforms.

CoinDesk has reached out to the CNHC team and Shanghai and Hong Kong police for a comment.

Read more: KuCoin Has Closed a $10M Funding Round Into CNHC, but Is the Offshore Yuan Right for a Stablecoin?

Edited by Sheldon Reback.




Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK.

RegulationStablecoinShanghaiChinaPolice