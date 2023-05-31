Covering the 2024 Presidential Election

It gives me no pleasure to report that less than six months into this Congressional term, the 2024 election season has become fully underway. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) officially declared his candidacy last week, though he appears to have been laying the groundwork (campaigning) for quite some time. Crypto hasn’t been an issue in any previous presidential election, and barely popped its head up during the last few midterms. But as CoinDesk prepares to cover the next roughly 18 months, it looks increasingly likely that this industry will pop its head up.