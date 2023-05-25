South Korea Lawmakers Pass Law Requiring Officials to Disclose Crypto Holdings: Report

Bitcoin
$26,344.26+0.41%
Ethereum
$1,798.01+0.48%
Binance Coin
$304.33-0.16%
XRP
$0.44996936-0.01%
Cardano
$0.35829500-0.84%
Dogecoin
$0.07028041+0.09%
Polygon
$0.88764828+2.90%
Solana
$19.35+1.48%
Tron
$0.07761334+0.81%
Polkadot
$5.26+0.80%
Litecoin
$85.32-0.25%
Binance USD
$0.99914747-0.06%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000842-0.52%
Avalanche
$14.12+0.49%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,414.08+0.75%
Uniswap
$4.95+0.75%
Chainlink
$6.30+0.29%
Cosmos
$10.45+2.01%
Monero
$150.75+1.03%
Ethereum Classic
$17.70+0.44%
Stellar
$0.08660600+0.51%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.55-0.19%
Internet Computer
$4.83+0.46%
Filecoin
$4.42+0.96%
Lido DAO
$2.06+4.56%
Hedera
$0.05079019+0.97%
Aptos
$7.97-0.77%
Crypto.com
$0.05972776+0.40%
Quant
$99.94-0.32%
NEAR Protocol
$1.57+0.36%
Arbitrum
$1.10+0.38%
VeChain
$0.01922684+1.69%
ApeCoin
$3.26-3.15%
Algorand
$0.15076316-2.85%
The Graph
$0.11611707+2.13%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99795149+0.19%
The Sandbox
$0.50892965+5.04%
EOS
$0.83970900+1.07%
Fantom
$0.33108635+0.34%
Elrond
$35.90+0.91%
Aave
$63.30+1.14%
Decentraland
$0.46421203+2.31%
Theta
$0.84264181+0.70%
Tezos
$0.86550000+0.41%
Stacks
$0.58226069-0.94%
Axie Infinity
$6.81+3.63%
Flow
$0.73688809+0.69%
Synthetix
$2.32-2.21%
Gala
$0.03007101+4.24%
Immutable X
$0.71967911+0.12%
NEO
$9.97-2.11%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82361868+0.58%
Bitcoin SV
$31.82-0.41%
Kava.io
$1.12-4.10%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059+0.16%
Maker
$623.94+2.06%
IOTA
$0.19308531+3.28%
Optimism
$1.60+1.74%
Chiliz
$0.09995081-0.33%
PAX Gold
$1,960.58-1.02%
Injective Protocol
$6.38-2.21%
Mina
$0.56132374+2.88%
Luna Classic
$0.00008440+0.07%
eCash
$0.00002452-0.54%
Dash
$41.09+0.88%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07+0.45%
Flare
$0.02594559-4.69%
Zilliqa
$0.02264947+0.66%
Nexo
$0.66270504-1.09%
Loopring
$0.28462511+1.20%
Woo Network
$0.20677453-0.07%
Convex Finance
$4.41+0.21%
THORChain
$1.11+1.50%
Enjin
$0.32931874+1.84%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21800000+2.12%
dYdX
$2.01+0.27%
Mask Network
$3.93+0.64%
FLOKI
$0.00003166+5.46%
PancakeSwap
$1.55-4.89%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.16%
Holo
$0.00159593+1.27%
NEM
$0.03107365-0.38%
Qtum
$2.60-2.03%
Zcash
$31.42+1.84%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.96+1.60%
Oasis Network
$0.05085733+1.09%
Audius
$0.23818643+2.35%
Celo
$0.49871441-0.42%
Ravencoin
$0.02078870-0.39%
Illuvium
$46.91+2.03%
Decred
$16.35+0.73%
Fetch.ai
$0.23247389+3.82%
Compound
$34.37+1.32%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.84522255-0.72%
ICON
$0.23985376+0.02%
BLUR
$0.47969419-0.88%
Stepn
$0.26435039-2.29%
Kusama
$25.27+2.75%
JasmyCoin
$0.00463111+1.00%
EthereumPoW
$2.03+0.54%
SXP
$0.38583980-1.89%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.35-0.80%
Helium
$1.49+6.03%
Yearn Finance
$6,320.53-2.12%
IoTeX
$0.02171268-4.63%
Ankr
$0.02480191+2.06%
Braintrust
$0.77171387-0.55%
Harmony
$0.01515322-0.60%
0x
$0.21551544-1.57%
Waves
$1.80-8.82%
Band Protocol
$1.42+1.24%
Wax
$0.05327437-0.46%
Moonbeam
$0.27023828-0.26%
Sushiswap
$0.85147099-0.75%
Siacoin
$0.00312554-1.10%
Polymath Network
$0.17110000-4.47%
SafePal
$0.41035969+3.23%
Amp
$0.00260105+0.68%
Aragon
$3.63+2.90%
Skale
$0.03217264+1.28%
Gains Network
$4.72+1.62%
UMA Protocol
$2.01+3.17%
Livepeer
$5.11+1.87%
TerraUSD
$0.01398298+0.89%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02656300+1.43%
SPACE ID
$0.45546398+1.59%
DigiByte
$0.00778573+3.64%
Cartesi
$0.17198478+2.00%
Stargate Finance
$0.61325824+2.45%
Joe
$0.34978934+1.43%
Lisk
$0.79349086-0.95%
Nervos Network
$0.00341847+7.16%
Synapse
$0.59320619-4.99%
iExec RLC
$1.55-0.83%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019+0.63%
OMG Network
$0.75163234+0.13%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14919579+7.45%
Kyber Network
$0.59677183-0.05%
Nano
$0.70666107+2.24%
Secret
$0.44260036-3.91%
Celsius
$0.21784698+1.22%
MetisDAO
$21.18+1.84%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00212922+0.66%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.71+4.24%
Syscoin
$0.12320191+4.13%
Numeraire
$13.82+1.14%
NKN
$0.12540069+19.82%
COTI
$0.06668804+1.00%
Dent
$0.00083852+0.68%
Steem
$0.18274541-0.76%
Chromia
$0.13894030+1.93%
MOBOX
$0.39652465+0.47%
Ren
$0.07282263-0.06%
WINkLink
$0.00007391+0.34%
NuCypher
$0.05298441-0.05%
Bifrost
$0.05351244+2.16%
Civic
$0.08460614+0.67%
Keep Network
$0.12182556-0.40%
Spell Token
$0.00057125+1.30%
Request
$0.08453591+1.80%
Bancor
$0.40518934+2.33%
CEEK VR
$0.06958719+0.54%
SuperRare
$0.09241884+2.68%
Index Chain
$0.07699056+0.38%
Sun Token
$0.00597006+1.35%
WazirX
$0.12122665+1.43%
Augur
$6.51+1.17%
XYO Network
$0.00407755+0.65%
RACA
$0.00014753-1.79%
Reef
$0.00214861-0.66%
Stormx
$0.00424155-0.39%
LooksRare
$0.08391630+0.26%
Moonriver
$6.35+2.61%
Storj
$0.29258003-0.36%
Voyager Token
$0.14162341-0.91%
Raydium
$0.19457325+0.85%
Orchid
$0.06523390-1.41%
Saitama
$0.00086129-1.26%
GAS
$2.72-0.79%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+14.75%
Polkastarter
$0.34125464+0.20%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18262367+7.03%
Verge
$0.00201365+2.41%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19870430-0.23%
Adventure Gold
$0.38283123+6.31%
CLV
$0.04694549-4.04%
Serum
$0.07285711-0.53%
Enzyme
$18.23+1.18%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14466020+1.14%
Quickswap
$57.09+2.43%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-0.80%
Blue Zelle
$0.06227218+1.91%
district0x
$0.03238221+7.58%
Star Atlas
$0.00197963-2.22%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00585280+102.89%
Stafi
$0.35537362+6.02%
Harvest Finance
$26.76-1.20%
Rarible
$1.21-3.82%
Tokemak
$0.76717556+2.76%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01489508-2.21%
Quantstamp
$0.01298906-1.66%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03251792-5.37%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.01+1.50%
Pepe
$0.00000142+2.27%
Tether
$0.99935041-0.07%
USD Coin
$0.99939103-0.07%
Dai
$0.99933671-0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

South Korea Lawmakers Pass Law Requiring Officials to Disclose Crypto Holdings: Report

The new rule was fueled by conflict of interest worries.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconMay 25, 2023 at 1:52 p.m. UTC
South Korea flag (Daniel Bernard/ Unsplash)

South Korea flag (Daniel Bernard/ Unsplash)

Lawmakers in South Korea passed legislation on Thursday that will require officials to report their crypto holdings, local outlet News1 reported.

The "Kim Nam-kuk Prevention Act" passed the plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday via amendments to the National Assembly Act and the Public Service Ethics Act, both of which were approved without a dissenting vote, according to the story.

That officials disclose their crypto holdings became an important topic after suspicions emerged that former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk possessed up to 6 billion won ($4.5 million) worth of crypto, raising conflict of interest alarm bells, the report said. Lawmakers recently called for the bill to take effect within two months.

With passage, crypto holdings would be included under the private interests that members of the country's National Assembly need to report.

The amendment to the Public Services Ethics Act extends to other high ranking government officials, who will also need to disclose their crypto holdings, News1 reported.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsSouth KoreaCrypto