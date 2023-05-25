Fahrenheit Wins Bid to Acquire Assets of Insolvent Crypto Lender Celsius

Bitcoin
$26,157.84-2.00%
Ethereum
$1,778.79-2.21%
Binance Coin
$305.08-1.05%
XRP
$0.44941227-2.22%
Cardano
$0.35604900-3.19%
Dogecoin
$0.07048981-1.01%
Polygon
$0.87849170+0.77%
Solana
$19.39-0.46%
Tron
$0.07742190-0.61%
Polkadot
$5.25-0.95%
Litecoin
$84.14-2.35%
Binance USD
$0.99985771-0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000847-2.21%
Avalanche
$14.15-1.50%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,207.20-2.10%
Uniswap
$4.95-0.14%
Chainlink
$6.28-1.01%
Cosmos
$10.43+0.54%
Monero
$151.07+0.72%
Ethereum Classic
$17.74-1.73%
Stellar
$0.08610900-1.69%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.11-1.31%
Internet Computer
$4.83-1.32%
Filecoin
$4.41-0.49%
Lido DAO
$2.02+3.20%
Hedera
$0.05057042-0.74%
Aptos
$7.91-4.29%
Crypto.com
$0.05950352-2.12%
Quant
$100.18-1.52%
NEAR Protocol
$1.57-1.97%
Arbitrum
$1.10-2.26%
VeChain
$0.01916884-0.20%
ApeCoin
$3.21-8.03%
Algorand
$0.15057038-5.05%
The Graph
$0.11461388-2.20%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99626104+0.30%
The Sandbox
$0.50650167+2.59%
EOS
$0.83530000-0.83%
Fantom
$0.33050203-7.46%
Aave
$63.71-0.57%
Elrond
$35.84-1.18%
Theta
$0.83904657-1.20%
Decentraland
$0.45939605-1.07%
Stacks
$0.58244881-4.67%
Tezos
$0.86409600-1.57%
Axie Infinity
$6.88+2.23%
Flow
$0.73936962-0.88%
Synthetix
$2.27-8.76%
Immutable X
$0.71906111-4.15%
Gala
$0.02988608+1.57%
NEO
$9.81-6.74%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82513886-2.99%
Bitcoin SV
$31.68-1.93%
Kava.io
$1.09-9.49%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059-0.45%
Maker
$624.57+0.27%
Chiliz
$0.10084928-1.65%
Optimism
$1.60-0.60%
PAX Gold
$1,972.95-0.45%
IOTA
$0.18648817-2.41%
Injective Protocol
$6.29-5.71%
Mina
$0.54888039-1.81%
Luna Classic
$0.00008449-3.32%
eCash
$0.00002455-2.66%
Dash
$40.61-3.01%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.06-1.59%
Flare
$0.02645816-3.17%
Zilliqa
$0.02259841-1.97%
Nexo
$0.65796294-2.52%
Loopring
$0.28227779-2.12%
Woo Network
$0.20582578-0.86%
Convex Finance
$4.37-2.86%
THORChain
$1.08-2.43%
Enjin
$0.32544209-1.94%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21685000-0.50%
dYdX
$1.99-3.96%
Mask Network
$3.93-2.77%
PancakeSwap
$1.53-9.74%
FLOKI
$0.00003001-2.87%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.82%
Holo
$0.00158745-1.41%
NEM
$0.03091248-2.81%
Qtum
$2.62-4.70%
Zcash
$31.17-1.24%
Oasis Network
$0.05053008-2.73%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.76-3.05%
Audius
$0.23916740-0.99%
Celo
$0.49524684-2.92%
Ravencoin
$0.02072245-2.76%
Illuvium
$46.91+0.06%
Decred
$16.22-1.09%
Fetch.ai
$0.22649289-3.14%
Compound
$34.23-1.15%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.83508938-6.07%
ICON
$0.23826166-2.50%
Stepn
$0.26358282-6.37%
BLUR
$0.47295832-5.33%
Kusama
$24.95-0.21%
EthereumPoW
$2.03-0.31%
SXP
$0.38735469-4.79%
JasmyCoin
$0.00459235-2.99%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.38-2.01%
Helium
$1.46-0.37%
Yearn Finance
$6,313.43-4.42%
IoTeX
$0.02194361-2.51%
Ankr
$0.02452331-2.15%
Braintrust
$0.77566460+0.15%
Harmony
$0.01520074-2.73%
0x
$0.21685646-2.24%
Waves
$1.79-10.11%
Band Protocol
$1.41-2.72%
Wax
$0.05340373-2.24%
Moonbeam
$0.26804815-2.62%
Sushiswap
$0.85350531-2.91%
Siacoin
$0.00313206-3.09%
Polymath Network
$0.17510000-2.94%
SafePal
$0.40395550-0.31%
Gains Network
$4.73-3.34%
Amp
$0.00255660-5.36%
Skale
$0.03173281-1.98%
Livepeer
$5.08-1.11%
Aragon
$3.53-1.99%
UMA Protocol
$1.97-2.46%
TerraUSD
$0.01399236-2.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02745653-0.70%
SPACE ID
$0.44900365-3.06%
DigiByte
$0.00770393-0.27%
Cartesi
$0.17206466-1.34%
Stargate Finance
$0.60678236-1.80%
Joe
$0.34585158-2.50%
Synapse
$0.61083849-4.02%
Lisk
$0.78970339-3.13%
iExec RLC
$1.55-2.27%
Nervos Network
$0.00334927-2.13%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-2.13%
OMG Network
$0.74460384-4.07%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14674231+3.76%
Kyber Network
$0.59336647-3.39%
Nano
$0.74680119+7.23%
Secret
$0.44007915-6.17%
MetisDAO
$20.92-3.02%
Celsius
$0.21361297-1.97%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00213049-1.45%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.71+1.18%
Syscoin
$0.12370410+1.31%
Numeraire
$13.72-1.52%
Dent
$0.00083597-0.61%
COTI
$0.06631366-2.02%
Steem
$0.18233471-3.79%
Chromia
$0.13644381-1.80%
NKN
$0.11859858+9.80%
MOBOX
$0.39484101-1.60%
Ren
$0.07205384-4.03%
WINkLink
$0.00007363-1.74%
NuCypher
$0.05300987-33.67%
Bifrost
$0.05289307-4.70%
Civic
$0.08392631-2.04%
Keep Network
$0.12198849-2.77%
Spell Token
$0.00056354-1.68%
Request
$0.08245016-2.43%
Bancor
$0.40147763-0.54%
CEEK VR
$0.06990287-3.27%
SuperRare
$0.09374788-0.44%
Index Chain
$0.07677913-5.92%
Sun Token
$0.00597408-0.14%
WazirX
$0.12131888-0.01%
Augur
$6.51+0.61%
XYO Network
$0.00396749-2.69%
RACA
$0.00014713-3.67%
Reef
$0.00213545-2.83%
Stormx
$0.00418690-5.17%
LooksRare
$0.08177774-6.33%
Moonriver
$6.32-0.96%
Storj
$0.29093167-3.78%
Raydium
$0.19681732-0.66%
Voyager Token
$0.13811636-4.61%
Orchid
$0.06468702-2.37%
GAS
$2.70-3.67%
Saitama
$0.00083869-4.50%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000013.25%
Polkastarter
$0.34241842-2.20%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17863436+2.75%
Verge
$0.00197636-1.49%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00827113+181.44%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19818671-2.35%
Adventure Gold
$0.37638101+1.88%
CLV
$0.04756724+1.10%
Serum
$0.07327076-2.90%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14463274-2.97%
Enzyme
$18.19-0.70%
Quickswap
$57.25+0.27%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-2.93%
Blue Zelle
$0.06144580-2.01%
Star Atlas
$0.00200722-3.05%
district0x
$0.02789974-4.12%
Stafi
$0.34617237+0.01%
Harvest Finance
$26.80-3.13%
Rarible
$1.26+0.16%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01480995-4.07%
Tokemak
$0.75654154+0.79%
Quantstamp
$0.01287265-3.35%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03470086-5.59%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.01+0.19%
Pepe
$0.00000137-7.15%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.00%
Dai
$0.99996026-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Fahrenheit Wins Bid to Acquire Assets of Insolvent Crypto Lender Celsius

The Arrington Capital-backed grouping beat fellow bidder NovaWulf for Celsius’ assets, with the Blockchain Recovery Investment Consortium selected as back-up.

By Jack Schickler, Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconMay 25, 2023 at 6:38 a.m. UTC
Fahrenheit won the auction for bankrupt crypto lender Celsius (Pixabay)

Fahrenheit won the auction for bankrupt crypto lender Celsius (Pixabay)

Crypto consortium Fahrenheit has won a bid to acquire insolvent lender Celsius Network, whose assets were previously valued at around $2 billion, according to court filings made early in the hours of Thursday morning.

The group will acquire Celsius’s institutional loan portfolio, staked cryptocurrencies, mining unit and additional alternative investments, and must pay a deposit of $10 million within three days to cement the deal, court filings show.

Fahrenheit, a consortium of buyers that includes venture capital firm Arrington Capital and miner US Bitcoin Corp, was selected as successful bidder following a lengthy auction process.

The Blockchain Recovery Investment Consortium, which includes Van Eck Absolute Return Advisers Corporation and GXD Labs LLC, was selected as backup, with rival bidder NovaWulf – at one stage the firm favorite – losing out.

Under the terms of the deal, the new company will get between $450 and $500 million in liquid cryptocurrency, and US Bitcoin Corp will construct a range of crypto mining facilities including a new 100 megawatt plant.

The bid, though accepted by Celsius and a committee of its creditors, must still be approved by regulators to finalize the acquisition. Months ago, Bankruptcy Court Judge Martin Glenn warned “regulatory roadblocks” could plague the sale of Celsius much like it thwarted a fellow lender’s acquisition. In April, crypto exchange Binance.US abruptly terminated its purchase of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager’s $1 billion in assets after federal officials appealed the sale, citing the "hostile and uncertain regulatory climate" in the U.S.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy last July after cratering crypto prices triggered a bank-run style rush of withdrawals that exposed the platform’s profound liquidity issues. The exchange’s implosion was a harbinger of things to come for the crypto industry, which later saw the collapse of several other high profile crypto exchanges, lenders and venture capital firms that plunged the industry into a deep winter.

Read more: Fahrenheit Consortium Is Lead Bidder in Bankruptcy Auction for Celsius Assets

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter
CoinDesk - Unknown
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsCelsiusBankruptcy