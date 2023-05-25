Brazil's Central Bank Selects 14 Participants for CBDC Pilot

Bitcoin
$26,475.29+0.28%
Ethereum
$1,808.00+0.15%
Binance Coin
$304.66-0.51%
XRP
$0.45170186-0.36%
Cardano
$0.35763300-1.89%
Dogecoin
$0.07070033-0.40%
Polygon
$0.88909814+1.83%
Solana
$19.23-0.26%
Tron
$0.07712460+0.01%
Polkadot
$5.25-0.28%
Litecoin
$85.34-0.58%
Binance USD
$0.99948383+0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000848-0.71%
Avalanche
$14.06-0.71%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,546.78+0.07%
Uniswap
$4.94-0.58%
Chainlink
$6.28-0.88%
Cosmos
$10.46+0.57%
Monero
$151.32+0.68%
Ethereum Classic
$17.71-0.73%
Stellar
$0.08684500+0.37%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.96-0.26%
Internet Computer
$4.81-0.53%
Filecoin
$4.40-1.97%
Lido DAO
$2.02-2.32%
Hedera
$0.05071199-0.22%
Aptos
$7.99-1.57%
Crypto.com
$0.05967218-0.74%
Quant
$98.39-2.52%
NEAR Protocol
$1.56-1.41%
Arbitrum
$1.11-0.71%
VeChain
$0.01928319-0.08%
ApeCoin
$3.24-3.47%
Algorand
$0.15027199-2.92%
The Graph
$0.11609727-0.37%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99494428-0.36%
The Sandbox
$0.50892117+1.80%
EOS
$0.84610000+1.03%
Fantom
$0.33237628-0.39%
Aave
$63.58-0.85%
Elrond
$35.67-0.81%
Decentraland
$0.46708880+1.68%
Theta
$0.84283863-0.32%
Tezos
$0.87072200-0.38%
Stacks
$0.58323127-2.28%
Axie Infinity
$6.94+3.75%
Flow
$0.74280096-0.24%
Immutable X
$0.73832022+0.90%
Synthetix
$2.31-6.34%
Gala
$0.02999279+1.40%
NEO
$9.92-4.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82314923-0.47%
Bitcoin SV
$32.14-0.25%
Kava.io
$1.11-2.18%
Maker
$624.24+0.73%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059-0.91%
Optimism
$1.62+1.52%
IOTA
$0.19410312+2.04%
Chiliz
$0.09978640-1.38%
PAX Gold
$1,967.09-0.23%
Mina
$0.55903179+0.60%
Injective Protocol
$6.33-1.67%
Luna Classic
$0.00008450-2.07%
eCash
$0.00002468-0.54%
Dash
$41.21+0.51%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07-0.42%
Flare
$0.02603832-3.88%
Zilliqa
$0.02256955-1.44%
Nexo
$0.66462899-0.90%
Loopring
$0.28466969-0.03%
Woo Network
$0.20839363-0.11%
Convex Finance
$4.43-0.98%
THORChain
$1.12+2.36%
Enjin
$0.33085538+1.35%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21651000+0.30%
dYdX
$1.99-1.35%
Mask Network
$3.93-0.62%
PancakeSwap
$1.55-5.61%
FLOKI
$0.00003133-0.98%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.36%
Holo
$0.00159877-0.09%
NEM
$0.03138851-0.01%
Zcash
$31.32+0.45%
Qtum
$2.58-4.46%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.94+0.05%
Oasis Network
$0.05091059-0.40%
Celo
$0.50176756-0.34%
Audius
$0.23834135-0.32%
Illuvium
$47.45-0.39%
Ravencoin
$0.02081452-1.08%
Decred
$16.44-0.20%
Fetch.ai
$0.23535019+1.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.85846698-0.62%
Compound
$33.99-2.19%
BLUR
$0.48404788-0.93%
ICON
$0.24055092-0.94%
Stepn
$0.26643650-2.73%
Kusama
$25.29+0.87%
JasmyCoin
$0.00461033-1.41%
EthereumPoW
$2.03+0.19%
SXP
$0.38629951-1.67%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.35+0.21%
Helium
$1.45-0.13%
Yearn Finance
$6,290.60-2.86%
IoTeX
$0.02178467-3.19%
Ankr
$0.02489803+0.13%
Braintrust
$0.76856962-0.99%
Harmony
$0.01518044-1.74%
0x
$0.21572569-2.91%
Waves
$1.79-8.96%
Band Protocol
$1.42-0.74%
Wax
$0.05395513-0.41%
Moonbeam
$0.26999607-0.53%
Sushiswap
$0.85321119-1.56%
Siacoin
$0.00313207-1.98%
Polymath Network
$0.17080000-3.12%
SafePal
$0.41008126+1.04%
Amp
$0.00261100+0.43%
Skale
$0.03210664-1.07%
Gains Network
$4.73-0.75%
Aragon
$3.55+0.17%
Livepeer
$5.07-1.20%
UMA Protocol
$1.99+0.73%
TerraUSD
$0.01399106-1.38%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02688684-0.57%
SPACE ID
$0.45692877-0.19%
DigiByte
$0.00775569+0.69%
Cartesi
$0.17056433-1.27%
Stargate Finance
$0.61575990+1.00%
Joe
$0.34972575-0.47%
Lisk
$0.79845309-0.44%
Synapse
$0.60022267-5.59%
Nervos Network
$0.00336055-4.22%
iExec RLC
$1.54-2.06%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020+0.07%
OMG Network
$0.75383656-0.23%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14900096+5.47%
Kyber Network
$0.59885874-0.92%
Nano
$0.70877858+1.57%
MetisDAO
$21.56+3.84%
Secret
$0.44093505-0.82%
Celsius
$0.21714614-1.05%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00214421-0.40%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.73+3.20%
Syscoin
$0.12343173+1.69%
Numeraire
$13.97+1.48%
MOBOX
$0.43180964+8.65%
NKN
$0.12358077+13.42%
Dent
$0.00083783-0.45%
COTI
$0.06650204+0.31%
Steem
$0.18280802-1.39%
Chromia
$0.13858078+0.62%
Ren
$0.07322670+0.24%
WINkLink
$0.00007454+0.77%
NuCypher
$0.05298441-0.05%
Civic
$0.08513137+0.55%
Bifrost
$0.05316607+1.76%
Keep Network
$0.12182329-2.06%
Spell Token
$0.00057464+0.51%
Request
$0.08564111+2.90%
Bancor
$0.40631509+1.65%
SuperRare
$0.09549095+3.08%
CEEK VR
$0.06945717-0.64%
Index Chain
$0.07726632-0.49%
Sun Token
$0.00595269-0.37%
WazirX
$0.12048059-0.47%
Augur
$6.47+0.59%
XYO Network
$0.00403981+1.10%
RACA
$0.00014805+0.03%
Reef
$0.00215756-1.49%
Stormx
$0.00423945-1.12%
LooksRare
$0.08455869+1.24%
Moonriver
$6.34+0.94%
Storj
$0.29386955-0.89%
Voyager Token
$0.13995763-2.09%
Raydium
$0.19488870-3.56%
Saitama
$0.00088682+3.12%
Orchid
$0.06542800-1.57%
GAS
$2.74-1.73%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000011.48%
Polkastarter
$0.34584416+0.08%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18461454+6.57%
Verge
$0.00203886+3.78%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19851673-0.60%
Adventure Gold
$0.38103630+1.52%
CLV
$0.04725546-1.52%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.84+1.58%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14698653+1.36%
Serum
$0.07200303-6.06%
Enzyme
$18.25+0.28%
Quickswap
$57.18+0.06%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00634215-36.68%
Blue Zelle
$0.06228503-1.51%
Star Atlas
$0.00199875-1.44%
district0x
$0.02789858-6.06%
Stafi
$0.35662042+4.89%
Harvest Finance
$27.19-0.61%
Rarible
$1.19-3.67%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01475575-2.05%
Tokemak
$0.72124703-2.34%
Quantstamp
$0.01296320-0.82%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03233378-9.54%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.01+0.04%
Pepe
$0.00000143-1.27%
Tether
$0.99978964+0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99983230+0.02%
Dai
$0.99963876+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Brazil's Central Bank Selects 14 Participants for CBDC Pilot

Among those selected are the largest local banks, Visa and Microsoft.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconMay 25, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. UTC
Brazil flag. (Getty Images)

Brazil flag (Getty Images)

The Central Bank of Brazil selected 14 selected institutions to participate in the pilot of the digital real, the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Published Wednesday, the list includes major local private banks such as Bradesco, Nubank, and Itaú Unibanco, as well as the largest public Brazilian bank, Banco do Brasil, and the local stock exchange B3. Multinational companies such as Visa and Microsoft were also chosen to participate.

The central bank will begin incorporating participants into the Real Digital Pilot platform in mid-June 2023.

In total, the bank received 36 interest proposals from over 100 institutions from a number of different financial sectors, including payment institutions, cooperatives, public banks, crypto companies, financial market infrastructure operators, and payment settlement institutes.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BrazilCentral BankCBDC