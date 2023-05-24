Crypto Execs Give Washington Influence Another Go With FTX Anchor Around Necks

In 2022, the narrative crypto lobbyists hoped to present to U.S. lawmakers plunged into chaos. The sector’s rampant business failures, frauds, hacking and consumer harms were a big part of that. But the members of Congress who will be responsible for any new crypto laws were also showered with campaign donations – with one in three current members receiving FTX executives’ money – and many of them have had to answer embarrassing questions and struggled to return tainted cash from the company.