Black Market for Worldcoin Credentials Pops Up in China

Searches for the Worldcoin hashtag grew from 0 to almost 20,000 on Weibo – China’s Twitter-like social media site – from earlier in May until a peak on May 21. On WeChat, another popular social media app, searches peaked on May 18, growing 225% from the previous day. Worldcoin and OpenAI founder Sam Altman testified before the U.S. Congress on May 16, which could have stirred up interest in his project.