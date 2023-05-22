Bitcoin
Malaysia Says Crypto Exchange Huobi Global Isn't Registered, Must Cease Operations

The country's regulator told CEO Leon Li to ensure the website and mobile apps are disabled.

By Lavender Au
AccessTimeIconMay 22, 2023 at 8:31 a.m. UTC
Updated May 22, 2023 at 8:34 a.m. UTC
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Meric Dagli/Unsplash)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Meric Dagli/Unsplash)

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) ordered Huobi Global to stop operations in the country, including disabling its website and mobile applications, because it is operating a digital asset exchange without registration.

The regulator told the company to cease circulating, publishing or sending advertisements to Malaysian investors, according to an Monday announcement.

Operating a digital asset exchange without obtaining registration from the SC as a Recognised Market Operator is a offence under the Capital Markets and Services Act.

The regulator ordered CEO Leon Li to ensure the directives are carried out, and urged Malaysian investors using Huobi Global to stop trading on its platform, withdraw their funds and close their accounts.

Huobi has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Justin Sun Says Huobi Founder Li Lin's Brother Acquired HT Token for Free and Cashed Out

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Lavender Au

Lavender Au is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on regulation in Asia.

