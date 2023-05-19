NY Fed, Singapore Regulator Verify CBDC Interoperability, Payment Speeds in Latest Test

Bitcoin
$26,796.71-1.91%
Ethereum
$1,799.21-1.14%
Binance Coin
$308.10-1.78%
XRP
$0.46048970+3.91%
Cardano
$0.37080000-0.89%
Dogecoin
$0.07329553-1.70%
Polygon
$0.86781381-1.53%
Solana
$20.34-2.83%
Litecoin
$90.89-2.64%
Polkadot
$5.34-0.92%
Tron
$0.07016020-1.12%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000868-0.56%
Avalanche
$14.62-3.06%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,822.62-2.01%
Uniswap
$5.28-2.19%
Chainlink
$6.50-3.48%
Cosmos
$10.65-2.32%
Monero
$151.19+0.15%
Ethereum Classic
$18.30-1.42%
Stellar
$0.08857600-0.20%
Internet Computer
$5.23-1.90%
Bitcoin Cash
$115.09-1.86%
Filecoin
$4.44-3.76%
Lido DAO
$2.12-8.35%
Aptos
$8.46-1.68%
Hedera
$0.05226055-1.13%
Crypto.com
$0.06288699-1.53%
Quant
$103.47-1.27%
NEAR Protocol
$1.66-1.66%
Arbitrum
$1.15-4.08%
VeChain
$0.01945855-2.09%
ApeCoin
$3.38-0.67%
Algorand
$0.16497832-3.32%
The Graph
$0.11961876-2.44%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99514722-0.48%
Fantom
$0.36675238-4.69%
EOS
$0.88600000-1.65%
The Sandbox
$0.52583901-0.47%
Elrond
$36.73-2.09%
Aave
$64.09-2.60%
Theta
$0.91312073-1.53%
Decentraland
$0.49975651-1.17%
Stacks
$0.65119976-1.93%
Tezos
$0.88800800-2.13%
Axie Infinity
$6.98-5.53%
Flow
$0.77212437-1.57%
Synthetix
$2.40-0.67%
Immutable X
$0.75626625-2.79%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82030849-0.84%
NEO
$9.33-1.27%
Bitcoin SV
$33.85+0.04%
Optimism
$1.70-5.46%
Chiliz
$0.10643073-1.30%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.27%
Maker
$624.37-1.42%
Injective Protocol
$6.64+0.85%
Luna Classic
$0.00009013-1.94%
PAX Gold
$1,976.44-0.90%
Mina
$0.56929617-2.87%
IOTA
$0.18149940-1.06%
eCash
$0.00002589-1.87%
Dash
$43.37-1.20%
Kava.io
$0.92328588-0.64%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.10-0.78%
Flare
$0.02764783+0.03%
Zilliqa
$0.02388718-3.02%
Woo Network
$0.22885358-3.33%
Nexo
$0.68974916+1.47%
Mask Network
$4.63+7.80%
PancakeSwap
$1.84-1.69%
Loopring
$0.29407137-2.56%
Convex Finance
$4.65-2.40%
THORChain
$1.16-2.12%
Enjin
$0.34416742-2.69%
dYdX
$2.13-3.90%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22253000-0.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.60%
FLOKI
$0.00003230-3.62%
Holo
$0.00166643-1.75%
Zcash
$33.52-0.97%
NEM
$0.03261220-2.07%
Qtum
$2.61-1.64%
Oasis Network
$0.05332138-2.00%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.27-2.48%
Celo
$0.52815115-2.94%
Ravencoin
$0.02167150-2.13%
Audius
$0.24649870-2.25%
Decred
$17.16-1.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.24299904-3.71%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.92931445-2.03%
ICON
$0.25841122-2.95%
Illuvium
$47.48-2.36%
Compound
$35.52-1.20%
Stepn
$0.28163368+0.27%
SXP
$0.42771696-1.38%
Gala
$0.03136637-1.87%
JasmyCoin
$0.00485309-0.82%
Kusama
$25.50-2.45%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.77-1.79%
EthereumPoW
$2.05-2.91%
Yearn Finance
$6,661.70-2.15%
BLUR
$0.46304353-2.51%
IoTeX
$0.02214388-3.68%
Ankr
$0.02562032-3.53%
Harmony
$0.01662656-0.62%
Wax
$0.05854656-1.79%
0x
$0.22669754-1.57%
Helium
$1.33-2.19%
Band Protocol
$1.48-1.97%
Braintrust
$0.74235728-0.60%
Moonbeam
$0.28344649-2.84%
Siacoin
$0.00340312-0.81%
Sushiswap
$0.89843602-2.57%
Gains Network
$5.60+3.76%
Polymath Network
$0.18586901+23.92%
Amp
$0.00290032-3.21%
Waves
$1.62-1.95%
UMA Protocol
$2.17-1.48%
SafePal
$0.40404587-1.51%
TerraUSD
$0.01500355-1.68%
Skale
$0.03203582-2.31%
SPACE ID
$0.49155963+3.00%
Livepeer
$4.95-0.43%
Cartesi
$0.18550335-11.10%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02659881-3.01%
DigiByte
$0.00789441-0.94%
Aragon
$3.16-1.92%
Lisk
$0.85988537-0.24%
Joe
$0.36600770-8.38%
Synapse
$0.63341438+3.91%
Stargate Finance
$0.60931995-5.44%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
iExec RLC
$1.57-1.47%
OMG Network
$0.79928694-3.10%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-3.58%
Nervos Network
$0.00333208-2.83%
Kyber Network
$0.61722927-0.31%
Secret
$0.49526813+0.22%
Nano
$0.74332349-0.57%
MetisDAO
$22.64-1.16%
Ribbon Finance
$0.13515101+5.49%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00224418-2.33%
Celsius
$0.22183836-1.91%
Steem
$0.19931624+1.53%
Numeraire
$13.70-1.24%
Syscoin
$0.11847088-0.25%
COTI
$0.06935312-2.15%
Dent
$0.00086931-0.87%
MOBOX
$0.41691918-1.47%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.31-4.22%
Ren
$0.07795153-3.24%
Chromia
$0.13695822-1.49%
Keep Network
$0.13232435-0.04%
Civic
$0.08887743-1.25%
WINkLink
$0.00007409-2.46%
Request
$0.08929940-0.22%
Spell Token
$0.00058338-1.57%
Bancor
$0.42072214-0.71%
NKN
$0.10014572-3.62%
Bifrost
$0.04985074-0.66%
SuperRare
$0.09845508-1.45%
Index Chain
$0.08093751-1.42%
XYO Network
$0.00449334-8.21%
WazirX
$0.12118924-3.41%
CEEK VR
$0.06480489-2.50%
Augur
$6.73-0.07%
LooksRare
$0.09653368-7.75%
Sun Token
$0.00546416-0.14%
RACA
$0.00015317-1.82%
Reef
$0.00222687-2.34%
Stormx
$0.00459493-0.28%
Moonriver
$6.54-1.23%
Raydium
$0.21990643+12.82%
Storj
$0.31243618-0.29%
Voyager Token
$0.14735690-1.19%
Saitama
$0.00090979-1.70%
Orchid
$0.06754071-1.97%
GAS
$2.74-0.94%
Polkastarter
$0.36083389-1.68%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18628316-4.34%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000010.85%
Serum
$0.08603126+7.68%
Verge
$0.00193270-1.98%
Alpaca Finance
$0.20849539-1.23%
Adventure Gold
$0.38425418-3.45%
CLV
$0.04801647-1.22%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.90-0.49%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15141838+0.43%
Enzyme
$18.26-1.78%
Quickswap
$57.09-2.24%
Blue Zelle
$0.06335717-1.36%
Star Atlas
$0.00209780-4.71%
district0x
$0.02918793+9.09%
Stafi
$0.36263449-2.71%
Harvest Finance
$27.99-1.51%
Rarible
$1.30-1.41%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00323633+1.66%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01614162+0.26%
Tokemak
$0.78008352-0.43%
Quantstamp
$0.01479140+11.18%
Mirror Protocol
$0.04800205-7.34%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.10-3.79%
Pepe
$0.00000153-1.44%
Tether
$1.00+0.03%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.02%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

NY Fed, Singapore Regulator Verify CBDC Interoperability, Payment Speeds in Latest Test

The report is part of the Fed and MAS's ongoing joint Project Cedar/Project Ubin research.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconMay 19, 2023 at 1:41 a.m. UTC
New_York_Fed_Shutterstock

(Shutterstock)

Central bank digital currency (CBDC) systems operating on different types of networks can be used for cross-border and cross-currency payments, a new report published by researchers with the New York Federal Reserve and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday.

The report, part of the NY Fed's New York Innovation Center and MAS's ongoing joint Project Cedar/Project Ubin research efforts, found that the respective teams were able to conduct cross-border transactions across different distributed ledger (DLT) and hashed timelock contract (HTLC) technology stacks, with near real-time settlement finality.

A note in the report specified the research focused on studying technical issues, and it "does not reflect any decision to implement" CBDCs or the underlying tech stacks anywhere in particular.

The researchers looked at questions of interoperability, atomic settlement whether transactions could settle near real-time, a press release said. The teams used simulated CBDCs and hypothetical payments.

"Hashed timelock contracts, a form of smart contract, were used to successfully bridge ledgers with distinct underlying DLT systems and execute simulated cross-border, cross-currency payments," the report said. "This demonstrated that interoperability could be established across ledgers with different technical designs."

The researchers created eight different scenarios to test their interoperability hypotheses, the report said.

The atomic settlement tests found that all trades settled nearly 6.5 payments per second on average, with "a peak of 47 payments per second."

These payments were end-to-end, and the researchers were able to reach an average payment latency of less than 30 seconds, the report said.

In a statement, the Head of the New York Fed's Market Group, Michelle Neal, called cross-border payments "a major railway" for the global economy.

“Our research collaboration with the MAS reveals key opportunities for central bank innovation to play an important role in easing wholesale payment flows globally and improving settlement outcomes," Neal said.

Similarly, MAS Deputy Managing Director Leong Sing Chiong said "the Cedar x Ubin+ experiment envisages a future digital currency landscape where central banks can enable interoperability of wholesale CBDCs to facilitate more efficient cross-border payment flows including for less liquid currencies, without requiring a common infrastructure" in a statement.

Read more: CBDCs Could Reduce FX Transaction Speeds to 10 Seconds, NY Fed Says

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsNew York Federal ReserveMonetary Authority of SingaporeProject UbinProject CedarNew York Innovation Center