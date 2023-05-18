U.S. Hearing Highlights Stablecoin Rift in Competing House Bills

If there’s a bright side for a crypto industry desperate for U.S. rules, it’s that this and other committees are showing that the stablecoin topic – and crypto more broadly – is important enough to have already warranted several congressional hearings in recent weeks. Most members in both the House and Senate seem to be advocating action, and if they can agree on a stablecoin compromise, it would be a major first step toward U.S. oversight of the industry.