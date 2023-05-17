Indian Authorities Asked to Restore Crypto Exchanges' Access to UPI

The trigger for the payment rail crisis appeared to be Coinbase's launch in India. On April 7, 2022, Coinbase launched its India operations with executives touting how easy it would be to trade on the company app with payments being processed by UPI. Hours after the event, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) – the entity that governs UPI – tweeted to clarify that it was “not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI.” The NPCI is under the aegis of the nation's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).