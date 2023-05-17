Filecoin Price Drops After SEC Asks Grayscale to Withdraw FIL Trust Application

"The SEC staff requested that Grayscale seek withdrawal of the registration statement promptly," Grayscale said. "Grayscale does not believe that FIL is a security under the federal securities laws and intends to respond promptly to the SEC staff with an explanation of the legal basis for Grayscale’s position. Grayscale cannot predict whether the SEC staff will be persuaded that Grayscale’s position is correct, and if not, whether it may become necessary for Grayscale to seek accommodations that would enable the Trust to register under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or, alternatively, seek dissolution of the Trust."