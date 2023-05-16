SEC Can't Seal Docs Tied to Hinman's Ether Speech, Judge in Ripple Suit Rules

District Judge Analisa Torres, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, ruled that the documents tied to that speech, in which the former SEC Director of Corporation Finance stated that in his view, ether was not a security, cannot be sealed in a court order. A magistrate judge in the same court, Sarah Netburn, first ruled in January 2022 that those documents needed to be turned over to Ripple as part of the ongoing discovery process.