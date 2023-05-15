SEC Seeks to Slash $22M Fine on Crypto Firm LBRY to $111K

Bitcoin
$27,407.35+2.06%
Ethereum
$1,829.23+1.45%
Binance Coin
$315.52+0.81%
XRP
$0.42685208-0.02%
Cardano
$0.37137100+1.19%
Dogecoin
$0.07268848+0.66%
Solana
$21.37+1.63%
Polygon
$0.87220761+1.91%
Polkadot
$5.40+0.43%
Tron
$0.07022897+0.98%
Litecoin
$86.81+7.34%
Binance USD
$0.99996984-0.25%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000886+0.28%
Avalanche
$15.30+2.02%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,447.26+1.63%
Uniswap
$5.20+1.21%
Chainlink
$6.67+2.03%
Cosmos
$11.05+0.57%
Monero
$154.08+0.48%
Ethereum Classic
$18.36+1.10%
Stellar
$0.08838200+0.25%
Internet Computer
$5.33+3.03%
Bitcoin Cash
$119.21+4.64%
Filecoin
$4.51+2.08%
Lido DAO
$2.12+10.49%
Aptos
$8.82+5.49%
Hedera
$0.05287644+1.95%
Crypto.com
$0.06458703+2.17%
Quant
$109.35+2.51%
Arbitrum
$1.21+3.70%
NEAR Protocol
$1.68+0.93%
VeChain
$0.01949009+1.15%
ApeCoin
$3.33+0.92%
Algorand
$0.16613633+1.34%
The Graph
$0.12339951+6.97%
Fantom
$0.38820933+4.82%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99515787-0.74%
Elrond
$38.97+1.20%
EOS
$0.89060000+1.86%
The Sandbox
$0.51022702+1.85%
Aave
$63.86+2.20%
Theta
$0.91720907+1.53%
Stacks
$0.64058100+2.27%
Decentraland
$0.46715032+2.78%
Tezos
$0.89812400+1.37%
Flow
$0.77050089+2.32%
Axie Infinity
$6.85+1.36%
Immutable X
$0.77302065+2.45%
Bitcoin SV
$35.75-0.65%
Synthetix
$2.12+4.10%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82136546+2.00%
NEO
$9.32+2.63%
Chiliz
$0.10829485+1.68%
Maker
$636.87+1.18%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.24%
Optimism
$1.69+2.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00009022+1.00%
PAX Gold
$2,024.52+0.05%
eCash
$0.00002686-2.36%
Kava.io
$1.00+1.97%
Mina
$0.56995202+1.70%
Injective Protocol
$6.31+4.06%
IOTA
$0.18109629+2.17%
Dash
$42.47+4.45%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.13+1.13%
Flare
$0.02796516+0.17%
Zilliqa
$0.02448968+3.70%
Woo Network
$0.23767225+5.30%
PancakeSwap
$1.87+1.18%
Nexo
$0.67566437+1.56%
Loopring
$0.29210213+2.55%
Convex Finance
$4.70+2.13%
THORChain
$1.20+0.88%
dYdX
$2.22+3.59%
FLOKI
$0.00003564+0.77%
Enjin
$0.34276112+2.67%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.36%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21960000+3.49%
Mask Network
$3.86+2.65%
Holo
$0.00171446+3.02%
NEM
$0.03330256+2.85%
Zcash
$33.38+2.08%
Qtum
$2.61+2.10%
Oasis Network
$0.05410066+3.70%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.54+1.92%
Celo
$0.53397689+1.64%
Decred
$17.53+1.03%
Ravencoin
$0.02184152+6.22%
Fetch.ai
$0.24824250+3.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.94290963+2.04%
Audius
$0.24105411+4.52%
ICON
$0.25894654+3.73%
SXP
$0.43558809+1.95%
Compound
$35.38+2.18%
Stepn
$0.27893827+4.38%
JasmyCoin
$0.00499753+1.85%
Illuvium
$45.88+1.91%
Gala
$0.03096663+4.46%
Kusama
$25.92+2.46%
Yearn Finance
$6,989.09+3.12%
BLUR
$0.48913024+1.79%
IoTeX
$0.02408416+12.73%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.98-0.45%
Ankr
$0.02762630+8.76%
EthereumPoW
$2.06+1.04%
Harmony
$0.01667889+2.48%
Helium
$1.36+1.16%
Moonbeam
$0.29702187+1.52%
0x
$0.22435849+2.59%
Braintrust
$0.76488630+0.10%
Wax
$0.05702063+2.43%
Band Protocol
$1.46+2.57%
Siacoin
$0.00346788+1.44%
Sushiswap
$0.90809955+1.78%
UMA Protocol
$2.36+1.24%
Amp
$0.00298270+0.11%
Gains Network
$5.20+5.98%
Waves
$1.58+2.48%
TerraUSD
$0.01553032+1.91%
SafePal
$0.40193768+1.72%
Skale
$0.03236213+2.61%
SPACE ID
$0.50282789+1.15%
Polymath Network
$0.15002505-0.25%
Livepeer
$4.70+2.38%
Cartesi
$0.17471962+6.33%
DigiByte
$0.00785802+3.20%
Aragon
$3.18+3.30%
Joe
$0.36122925+12.63%
Lisk
$0.85610584+1.12%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02500004+12.62%
Stargate Finance
$0.65385903+7.75%
Synapse
$0.62483409+2.24%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021-1.18%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
OMG Network
$0.81111601-2.13%
Nervos Network
$0.00335148+6.71%
iExec RLC
$1.53+2.54%
Kyber Network
$0.61111833+2.26%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14931273-0.46%
MetisDAO
$23.85+3.04%
Secret
$0.49415232+1.02%
Nano
$0.71982701+0.72%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00220784+1.67%
Celsius
$0.21409880+1.02%
Numeraire
$13.84+2.69%
Syscoin
$0.12012899+3.54%
Steem
$0.19519608+1.35%
COTI
$0.06998278+3.04%
Dent
$0.00085412+2.88%
MOBOX
$0.41717198+1.43%
Ren
$0.07779461+2.68%
Chromia
$0.13552126+1.62%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07+2.35%
WINkLink
$0.00007587+1.85%
Civic
$0.08967545+2.85%
Request
$0.08980964+1.13%
Spell Token
$0.00057859+1.40%
Keep Network
$0.12003880-6.96%
Bancor
$0.42175814+0.87%
Bifrost
$0.05014226-1.05%
Index Chain
$0.08733861+0.39%
NKN
$0.09668454+2.58%
SuperRare
$0.09933018+2.34%
WazirX
$0.12913482+1.10%
CEEK VR
$0.06447015+1.96%
Augur
$6.69-2.99%
RACA
$0.00015399-0.58%
Sun Token
$0.00541634+0.54%
Reef
$0.00221527+2.82%
Stormx
$0.00457087+1.43%
XYO Network
$0.00395588-0.05%
LooksRare
$0.08365719+9.78%
Moonriver
$6.55+2.59%
Storj
$0.31229001+2.58%
Voyager Token
$0.15283350+0.35%
Saitama
$0.00098262+0.02%
Orchid
$0.07120069+3.44%
Raydium
$0.19096123+0.65%
GAS
$2.73+1.06%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19712228+11.08%
Polkastarter
$0.36425622+0.80%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.43%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17804967+4.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21099591+1.52%
Verge
$0.00191837+1.71%
Serum
$0.08047935-1.05%
Adventure Gold
$0.38690962+7.44%
CLV
$0.04798378+1.22%
Quickswap
$60.19+2.58%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.89+1.14%
Enzyme
$18.69+2.63%
Star Atlas
$0.00218517+2.06%
Blue Zelle
$0.06102130+2.33%
Stafi
$0.37433262+5.28%
district0x
$0.02633197-0.80%
Harvest Finance
$28.91+4.84%
Rarible
$1.37+0.75%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01615805+0.74%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00303885+2.54%
Tokemak
$0.71308887+1.44%
Quantstamp
$0.01351761+4.36%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05927079+4.84%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.11+1.50%
Pepe
$0.00000171-6.87%
Tether
$1.00-0.25%
USD Coin
$0.99974944-0.24%
Dai
$0.99951255-0.21%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

SEC Seeks to Slash $22M Fine on Crypto Firm LBRY to $111K

A U.S. judge ruled in November that the crypto startup had violated securities laws by selling its native LBC token without registering with the SEC.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconMay 15, 2023 at 9:55 a.m. UTC
SEC Security Exchange Commission (Mark Van Scyoc/Shutterstock)

(Mark Van Scyoc/Shutterstock)

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to revise a $22 million penalty set on crypto startup LBRY to $111,614, according to court documents from Friday.

The regulator cited LBRY's "lack of funds and near-defunct status," as reasons for withdrawing its previous request for fine.

In March last year, the SEC sued LBRY on allegations that the sale of its native LBRY credits (LBC) violated federal securities laws. In November, a New Hampshire judge ruled the startup had violated securities laws by failing to register with the SEC.

Jeremy Kauffman, LBRY's founder has previously said this case could impact the wider crypto industry as the company maintained that LBC was not a security. Ripple Labs has a similar defense as it faces SEC charges for the sale of $1.3 billion in XRP tokens.

The SEC's request to remedy the penalty also argued LBRY should be "enjoined," at least until it carries out its plans to dissolve the company and burn LBC tokens. The company had previously argued the SEC's $22 million penalty was unwarranted, comparing the sum to the regulator's $5 million settlement in its case against Kik over a $100 million unregistered token sale.

Read more: LBRY Token Rally Stalls as Traders Move on From Court Speculation

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Read more about
regulationsLBRYSECSecurities LawUS