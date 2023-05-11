Coinbase’s SEC Complaint Draws Allies Depicting U.S. Regulator as Crypto Bully

The filings – a means by which outside parties can offer support for legal arguments – are piling support on Coinbase’s request more than two weeks ago to force the SEC to respond to an earlier 2022 petition that the agency provide rules clarifying crypto’s place in securities regulation. While SEC Chair Gary Gensler has made it clear that the agency has no intention of tailoring specific rules for crypto, the regulator has to respond by May 13 in the legal dispute.