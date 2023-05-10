Three Arrows Founder Su Zhu Obtains Singapore Restraining Order Against Arthur Hayes Over 'Harassment'

Court filings have showed 3AC owes upwards of $1 billion in individual claims. Zhu and Davies, meantime, moved to launch OPNX, a platform that lets investors trade bankruptcy claims for collapsed firms like FTX and CoinFLEX. The two went silent after 3AC folded, surfacing only in July with a Bloomberg interview – which Hayes mocked on Twitter – where they said the fund's failure was "regrettable."