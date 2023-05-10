Crypto Industry Asks UK to Think Globally as Government Closes Consultation on Proposed Rules

“If you compare it to MiCA, where the first analysis that you will do is look at the assets, and the asset will tell you if you're falling into the regulatory perimeter or not… here, it's a little bit different. It's based on financial activity, which I have to say from a regulatory point of view is a hard thing to tackle,” said Meiran Shtibel, associate general counsel at U.S.-based Fireblocks.