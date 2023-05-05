New York Attorney General Seeks New Crypto Powers for State Regulators
The bill would follow legal suits taken by Letitia James against companies like Celsius, CoinEx and Nexo.
The New York Department of Financial Services would have stronger authority to regulate digital assets, with exchanges having to reimburse customers if they’re the victims of fraud, under a bill proposed by Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.
In recent months James has taken actions involving crypto companies Celsius, KuCoin and Nexo, claiming a number of crypto tokens are commodities or securities despite a considerable gray area over the scope of existing law, and the bill would also give her extra enforcement powers, James tweeted Friday.
"We're proposing commonsense measures to protect investors and end the fraud and dysfunction that have become the hallmarks of cryptocurrency," James said.
Investors would be offered details of risks and conflicts of interest, and crypto companies wouldn't be able to borrow or lend customers' assets, the tweet said.
In March, James’ suit against KuCoin claimed that tokens including ether (ETH) constitute securities that should have been registered with her office, and in a case against CoinEx made similar claims about the LUNA token connected with the now-defunct stablecoin terraUSD.
The bill must still be passed by state lawmakers for it to become state law.
Earlier this week, Alex Mashinsky, the founder of Celsius, denied claims by James that he had misled investors about the crypto lender before it filed for bankruptcy last year, saying that James had cherry picked statements made to investors.
Andrew Hinkes, a partner at law firm K&L Gates, tweeted that the bill was “destined to fail” because it misunderstood crypto. It won’t be possible to apply the provisions to decentralized organizations, and the market doesn’t exist to offer the kind of auditing or insurances James is proposing, Hinkes said.
UPDATE (May 5, 2023, 14:00 UTC): Amends headline, adds details from James' tweet.
UPDATE (May 5, 2023, 14:10 UTC): Adds a quote from Andrew Hinkes.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.