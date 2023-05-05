3% Tax on Crypto Transfers Part of Kenya's Proposed Budget: Bloomberg

"Digital asset” includes anything of value that is not tangible and cryptocurrencies, token codes, and numbers held in digital form and generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called, providing a digital representation of value exchanged with or without consideration that can be transferred, stored or exchanged electronically; and a non-fungible token or any other token of similar nature, by whatever name called; and the income derived from transfer or exchange of a digital asset” means the gross fair market value consideration received or receivable at the point of exchange or transfer of a digital asset," read part of the Finance Bill 2023, according to Kenyans.co.ke.