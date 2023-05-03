Bitcoin
Policy

BitFlyer USA Fined $1.2M by NYDFS for Not Meeting Cybersecurity Requirements

The crypto exchange has proposed a plan to make it compliant with the state's cybersecurity regulations by the end of the year.

By Parikshit Mishra
AccessTimeIconMay 3, 2023 at 5:43 a.m. UTC
Updated May 3, 2023 at 5:47 a.m. UTC

Parikshit Mishra is CoinDesk's Deputy Managing Editor responsible for breaking news coverage. He does not have any crypto holdings.

Crypto exchange bitFlyer USA was fined $1.2 million by New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for failing to meet the state's cybersecurity requirement, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The financial regulator said bitFlyer USA failed to meet the state's cybersecurity regulation, despite having a license to operate in New York.

However, NYDFS acknowledged bitFlyer USA's efforts to step up its cybersecurity. The exchange presented the regulator with a remediation plan, which aims to make bitFlyer USA compliant with the states cybersecurity laws by the end of the year.

BitFlyer is the latest in a series of crypto companies that have been been fined by New York's financial regulator for various violations. In January, Coinbase (COIN) paid $50 million to settle charges that it let users open accounts without having conducted sufficient background checks, while Robinhood's (HOOD) crypto division paid $30 million last year for anti-money laundering and cybersecurity violations.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Parikshit Mishra

Parikshit Mishra is CoinDesk's Deputy Managing Editor responsible for breaking news coverage. He does not have any crypto holdings.

Read more about
BitFlyerNYDFSRegulation