South African Mirror Trading's CEO Fined $3.4B by U.S. in Bitcoin Forex Fraud Case
The founder of bitcoin pool operator MTI was charged with fraud last year for running an unlicensed commodity pool scheme.
A U.S. court has ordered the head of bitcoin pool operator Mirror Trading International (MTI) to pay $3.4 billion in restitution and penalties, the country's top commodities watchdog said in a Thursday statement.
The sum constitutes the highest civil monetary penalty ordered in any case brought by the the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the regulator said.
The CFTC charged South Africa-based Cornelius Johannes Steynberg with fraud in June 2022, alleging the "controlling person" at MTI accepted 29,421 BTC (valued at more than $1.7 billion at the time of acceptance) from 23,000 Americans for running an unlicensed commodity pool scheme.
MTI is undergoing liquidation in South Africa, according to the CFTC announcement, while Steynberg himself is a fugitive from South African law enforcement detained in Brazil since December 2021.
The order finds MTI "liable for fraud in connection with retail foreign currency (forex) transactions, fraud by an associated person of a commodity pool operator (CPO), registration violations, and failure to comply with CPO regulations."
In addition to the multi-billion dollar penalty, Steynberg is permanently prohibited from registering with the CFTC, and trading in any markets regulated by the watchdog.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.