Hamas' Military Wing to Stop Accepting Bitcoin Donations: Report

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades reportedly said the move is to protect donors from harm.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconApr 28, 2023 at 11:19 a.m. UTC
Al-Qassam brigades of Hamas (Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)

Fighters of Ezz al-Din Al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas. (Fatima Shbair/Getty Images)

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

The military arm of the Palestinian militant group Hamas will stop accepting donations in bitcoin (BTC), news outlet Shehab reported on Thursday.

The outlet cited a message posted to a telegram group believed to be run by the military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Hamas, which is listed as a terror organization by the U.S. and U.K., has been accepting bitcoin donations for some time, apparently using platforms like Binance to launder proceeds until the wallet was frozen.

The Brigades said in the Telegram post that it will halt donations via the cryptocurrency for "the safety of the donors ... especially in light of the intensification of the prosecution and the doubling of the hostile effort against anyone who tries to support the resistance through this currency."

In 2021, Israeli officials seized 84 digital wallets suspected of belonging to Hamas that held a mix of crypto assets including BTC, DOGE, ADA, XLM, XRP and ETH worth millions of dollars.

Read more: Hamas Sees Surge in Donations Through Bitcoin: Report

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

