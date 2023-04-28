Hamas' Military Wing to Stop Accepting Bitcoin Donations: Report
The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades reportedly said the move is to protect donors from harm.
The military arm of the Palestinian militant group Hamas will stop accepting donations in bitcoin (BTC), news outlet Shehab reported on Thursday.
The outlet cited a message posted to a telegram group believed to be run by the military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Hamas, which is listed as a terror organization by the U.S. and U.K., has been accepting bitcoin donations for some time, apparently using platforms like Binance to launder proceeds until the wallet was frozen.
The Brigades said in the Telegram post that it will halt donations via the cryptocurrency for "the safety of the donors ... especially in light of the intensification of the prosecution and the doubling of the hostile effort against anyone who tries to support the resistance through this currency."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.