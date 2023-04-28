Bitcoin
Genesis Bankruptcy Parties Agree to a 30-Day Mediation Period

The process can start once the parties agree on a mediator and submits an order to the U.S. bankruptcy court.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconApr 28, 2023 at 2:01 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: GENESIS Logo Photomosh (Genesis Trading, Modified by CoinDesk)

(Genesis Trading, Modified by CoinDesk)

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Genesis Global, along with its creditors and other parties have agreed to a 30-day mediation period pending the appointment of a mediator, lawyers for the bankrupt crypto lender said during a Friday hearing.

The agreement follows a request made by Genesis Global to a U.S. bankruptcy court earlier in the week to appoint a mediator to assist in the terms and conditions of Genesis' owner Digital Currency Group (DCG)'s contribution to the debtors' reorganization plan. DCG is also the parent company of CoinDesk.

DCG said the request reflected a decision by a subset of creditors to walk away from a previous agreement.

Following FTX's collapse last November, Genesis' lending arm halted withdrawals and later, the firm filed for bankruptcy protection. In February, a lawyer for Genesis said DCG was looking to sell the firm's crypto lending and trading platform.

Read more: Genesis Files for Mediator Assistance Over Amount of DCG Contribution to Reorganization

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

