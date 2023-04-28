Bitcoin
Crypto Industry Is 'Absolutely' at War Against Gensler, Warren, Blockchain Association CEO Smith Says

The war won't last forever, but probably will continue for the next 18-20 months, Kristin Smith said.

By Aoyon Ashraf
AccessTimeIconApr 28, 2023 at 9:57 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 28, 2023 at 10:45 p.m. UTC
Kristin Smith/Beltway Confidential: Inside the D.C. Crypto Scene, Austin Convention Center: Unlock Stage, Austin, Texas, USA - 28 Apr 2023 (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Kristin Smith, CEO, Blockchain Association (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Aoyon Ashraf is managing editor with more than a decade of experience in covering equity markets

AUSTIN, Texas – The crypto industry is "absolutely at war" against policy and lawmakers in the U.S., particularly against Securities and Exchange (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith said during a panel Friday at Consensus 2023.

"Elizabeth Warren has an anti crypto army. She is advertising on Twitter for her campaign, that she has an anti crypto army," Smith said during "Beltway Confidential: Inside the D.C. Crypto Scene.".

Senator Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) controversial Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act (DAAMLA) was originally introduced in December and did not go anywhere. It was met with little fanfare and considerable criticism.

Read full coverage of Consensus 2023 here.

Smith, however, provided a glimmer of hope for the industry during the panel, saying that a pro-crypto "army," including the Blockchain Association, are fighting "in Washington every day" for the industry. "There's a reason that Elizabeth Warren has stalled her bill that's because she lost co-sponsors," Smith said. "And that was because of the lobbying effort and education effort that went on," from the pro-crypto groups."

Read more: 4 Reasons Why US Lawmakers Shouldn’t Back Sen. Warren’s Latest Crypto Bill

"So we're fighting. I don't think this is a war that lasts forever, but we're going to probably be at war for the next 18 to 20 months," Smith added.

Read more: SEC Chairman Gensler Releases Another Video Dig at Crypto Industry

