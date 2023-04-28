Crypto Industry Is 'Absolutely' at War Against Gensler, Warren, Blockchain Association CEO Smith Says
The war won't last forever, but probably will continue for the next 18-20 months, Kristin Smith said.
AUSTIN, Texas – The crypto industry is "absolutely at war" against policy and lawmakers in the U.S., particularly against Securities and Exchange (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith said during a panel Friday at Consensus 2023.
"Elizabeth Warren has an anti crypto army. She is advertising on Twitter for her campaign, that she has an anti crypto army," Smith said during "Beltway Confidential: Inside the D.C. Crypto Scene.".
Senator Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) controversial Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act (DAAMLA) was originally introduced in December and did not go anywhere. It was met with little fanfare and considerable criticism.
Smith, however, provided a glimmer of hope for the industry during the panel, saying that a pro-crypto "army," including the Blockchain Association, are fighting "in Washington every day" for the industry. "There's a reason that Elizabeth Warren has stalled her bill that's because she lost co-sponsors," Smith said. "And that was because of the lobbying effort and education effort that went on," from the pro-crypto groups."
"So we're fighting. I don't think this is a war that lasts forever, but we're going to probably be at war for the next 18 to 20 months," Smith added.
