Former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad Among Witnesses for House Crypto Hearing
Titled, "The Future of Digital Assets: Identifying the Regulatory Gaps in Spot Market Regulation," the hearing will take place on Thursday afternoon.
The House Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development has provided the witness list for Thursday's hearing examining regulatory holes in crypto spot market regulations.
The panel notably includes former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Timothy Massad, who is currently a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and director, M-RCBG Digital Assets Policy Project.
Other witnesses include Purvi Maniar, general counsel at institutional crypto trading platform FalconX, and Nilmini Rubin, head of global policy at decentralized proof-of-stake ledger Hedera. Rounding out the panel are Daniel Davis, partner at law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, as well as its co-chair, Financial Markets and Regulation and Joseph Hall, partner at law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.
The hearing is set to begin Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.
