Gibraltar Court Orders Crypto Wallet Freezes as Investigators Probe Failed Trader Globix: FT

Bitcoin
$27,382.74+0.34%
Ethereum
$1,821.55-1.06%
Binance Coin
$329.98+0.27%
XRP
$0.45648421-1.12%
Arbitrum
$1.32+0.92%
Cardano
$0.38060000-0.96%
Dogecoin
$0.07854942+0.06%
Aptos
$10.00-0.83%
Stellar
$0.09288000-0.87%
Polygon
$0.96612014-2.23%
Solana
$21.01-1.86%
Chainlink
$7.03-1.39%
Polkadot
$5.86-0.98%
Crypto.com
$0.06588230-1.69%
Litecoin
$89.34+2.82%
Binance USD
$0.99959549+0.03%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001020-0.73%
Tron
$0.06580600-0.43%
Avalanche
$17.01+1.91%
Uniswap
$5.32-0.94%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,510.24+4.46%
Cosmos
$10.77+0.70%
Monero
$156.10-0.58%
Ethereum Classic
$19.29-0.87%
Quant
$110.19-0.74%
Internet Computer
$5.25-1.03%
dYdX
$2.44-1.04%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.68-1.77%
Filecoin
$5.22+0.06%
Lido DAO
$2.05-1.95%
Hedera
$0.05891456-0.86%
BLUR
$0.59244404+0.52%
Curve DAO Token
$0.91588783-1.38%
Stepn
$0.31953025-1.02%
NEAR Protocol
$1.86-1.05%
VeChain
$0.02178350-0.28%
ApeCoin
$3.89-2.08%
Algorand
$0.18238333-1.58%
Decentraland
$0.54211333-2.02%
The Graph
$0.13281495-1.95%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.15-1.78%
EOS
$1.04-0.46%
Fantom
$0.40824721-2.40%
Aave
$68.99+0.19%
NEO
$10.57-1.67%
The Sandbox
$0.57294880-1.58%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99527418-0.35%
Stacks
$0.72406436-0.69%
Theta
$0.98403786-1.65%
Elrond
$38.03-1.98%
Tezos
$1.01+0.32%
Flow
$0.87887310-4.87%
Immutable X
$0.94395686-1.55%
Axie Infinity
$7.72-0.25%
Synthetix
$2.42-1.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00010923-0.19%
Stargate Finance
$0.69536129-3.28%
Optimism
$2.18-0.92%
Chiliz
$0.12546642+4.38%
Maker
$673.09-1.57%
Bitcoin SV
$33.83+0.28%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-1.80%
Mina
$0.65684703-0.23%
Injective Protocol
$7.29+12.51%
eCash
$0.00002910-1.33%
Dash
$49.65+0.37%
IOTA
$0.19637483-0.09%
PAX Gold
$1,993.92+0.49%
FTX Token
$1.58-4.29%
Convex Finance
$5.27-0.39%
PancakeSwap
$2.65-18.33%
Zcash
$36.40-1.78%
Zilliqa
$0.03012497-2.99%
Mask Network
$4.67+2.77%
Woo Network
$0.25112448+5.11%
Loopring
$0.33473313-0.66%
THORChain
$1.35-0.84%
FLOKI
$0.00003984+40.43%
Compound
$39.16-0.95%
Illuvium
$50.64-1.93%
Enjin
$0.38494481-0.66%
Kava.io
$0.76869085-0.49%
Nexo
$0.66475887+2.11%
Basic Attention Token
$0.24288000-2.68%
Fetch.ai
$0.32859794-0.75%
NEM
$0.03609840-0.24%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.24+1.32%
EthereumPoW
$2.97-0.19%
Oasis Network
$0.06130348+0.85%
Ethereum Name Service
$11.94+0.14%
Audius
$0.30230012+3.55%
SXP
$0.53510856-3.60%
Qtum
$2.81-1.69%
Celo
$0.59192421-0.99%
Yearn Finance
$7,961.19-2.45%
Gala
$0.03851902-1.50%
JasmyCoin
$0.00597220+3.03%
Ravencoin
$0.02367287+2.36%
Decred
$18.54-0.62%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.33+0.02%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027+0.22%
Kusama
$29.86-0.44%
ICON
$0.27328512-4.28%
Helium
$1.80-2.25%
Sushiswap
$1.04-0.20%
0x
$0.25080028-2.95%
Ankr
$0.03066638-1.46%
Polymath Network
$0.24085487-7.13%
Bifrost
$0.05900037+2.24%
Cartesi
$0.23318860+3.03%
IoTeX
$0.02315354-1.99%
Braintrust
$0.87104746+6.46%
UMA Protocol
$1.87-0.49%
Moonbeam
$0.35278200-0.56%
Band Protocol
$1.63-1.27%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Amp
$0.00345680+0.94%
Siacoin
$0.00374860-1.81%
Waves
$1.90-0.42%
TerraUSD
$0.01927382-1.07%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03334682+1.31%
Joe
$0.47786145+0.15%
Skale
$0.03823573-1.81%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15783315-2.85%
OMG Network
$1.11-8.36%
DigiByte
$0.00919028-0.01%
Wax
$0.06455189-2.02%
MetisDAO
$26.42-0.04%
SafePal
$0.42894854+0.05%
Lisk
$0.95279882-2.60%
Livepeer
$5.52-1.38%
Nervos Network
$0.00372668-0.82%
Celsius
$0.28683483+7.47%
Aragon
$3.01-3.40%
Secret
$0.62063056-2.03%
iExec RLC
$1.51+0.48%
Nano
$0.80851355+0.46%
Voyager Token
$0.36117296+0.37%
Star Atlas
$0.00289071+0.13%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00256604-0.17%
Numeraire
$16.60-0.86%
Dent
$0.00100774+1.87%
Civic
$0.10063249-1.69%
Syscoin
$0.14888518+0.76%
Spell Token
$0.00067024+0.86%
Tokemak
$0.92577451-2.90%
Ren
$0.09169190-0.61%
Bancor
$0.46976966-0.43%
GAS
$3.03-1.95%
Chromia
$0.15468938-0.52%
COTI
$0.07689227-1.51%
Keep Network
$0.15085819-2.18%
Steem
$0.20790547-1.88%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.41+0.08%
MOBOX
$0.49298987-1.98%
Augur
$7.13-2.26%
CEEK VR
$0.07673728-0.63%
WazirX
$0.15851401-0.67%
Request
$0.09037839-1.58%
NKN
$0.10588934+1.84%
XYO Network
$0.00483411-3.46%
Index Chain
$0.08884090+31.00%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.37+1.88%
Sun Token
$0.00573696-1.84%
Storj
$0.34477346-1.28%
Stormx
$0.00529672-0.56%
Orchid
$0.07791877-0.90%
Serum
$0.16595347-13.19%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23283512-1.44%
Moonriver
$7.38-1.39%
Polkastarter
$0.41210908-1.47%
Alpaca Finance
$0.25915509+2.98%
Verge
$0.00229399-0.04%
Rarible
$1.44-5.98%
Raydium
$0.23789619-1.86%
Adventure Gold
$0.43514389+2.12%
Quickswap
$68.97-1.57%
Enzyme
$20.54+2.63%
CLV
$0.05906856-0.64%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00387415-1.86%
district0x
$0.02891625-0.15%
Harvest Finance
$31.62+0.72%
Kyber Network
$0.68106739-0.72%
SuperRare
$0.11392377-2.40%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07925641+1.34%
Quantstamp
$0.01495860-6.39%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.21294849-5.10%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019162+1.79%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.56%
Holo
$0.00184178+1.23%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.06%
Saitama
$0.00144639-0.25%
Reef
$0.00262576+1.44%
LooksRare
$0.13260747+0.69%
WINkLink
$0.00008634-0.83%
Harmony
$0.02001044+1.80%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01885731+0.18%
Synapse
$0.79695781-5.46%
Tether
$0.99989654+0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99978415+0.02%
Dai
$0.99944930+0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Gibraltar Court Orders Crypto Wallet Freezes as Investigators Probe Failed Trader Globix: FT

A Gibraltar court has ordered Binance, Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Kraken to freeze wallets or identify owners linked to the collapsed crypto trader.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconApr 25, 2023 at 8:06 a.m. UTC
Globix is the subject of a court order in Gibraltar (lutz/Pixabay)

Globix is the subject of a court order in Gibraltar. (lutz/Pixabay)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

A Gibraltar court has ordered several crypto exchanges to cooperate with the liquidators of crypto trader Globix, who are seeking to track $43 million that went astray, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Kraken have been ordered to identify the owners of suspect wallets, and Binance to freeze transfers, said the report, which cited the April 13 court order and talks with a person familiar with the search.

Gibraltar has sought to become a crypto hub, housing spot trading services for the Huobi exchange and ZUBR, a subsidiary of collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

The crypto trader stopped receiving investments in June amid crypto market turmoil, and filed for liquidation last month. Damian Carerras, its owner and director, who is from Gibraltar, told the FT the company it had tried to recover funds, but had been the victim of cyber crime and theft.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Read more about
regulationsGibraltarBankruptcy