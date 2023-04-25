Gibraltar Court Orders Crypto Wallet Freezes as Investigators Probe Failed Trader Globix: FT
A Gibraltar court has ordered Binance, Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Kraken to freeze wallets or identify owners linked to the collapsed crypto trader.
A Gibraltar court has ordered several crypto exchanges to cooperate with the liquidators of crypto trader Globix, who are seeking to track $43 million that went astray, according to a report in the Financial Times.
Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Kraken have been ordered to identify the owners of suspect wallets, and Binance to freeze transfers, said the report, which cited the April 13 court order and talks with a person familiar with the search.
Gibraltar has sought to become a crypto hub, housing spot trading services for the Huobi exchange and ZUBR, a subsidiary of collapsed crypto exchange FTX.
The crypto trader stopped receiving investments in June amid crypto market turmoil, and filed for liquidation last month. Damian Carerras, its owner and director, who is from Gibraltar, told the FT the company it had tried to recover funds, but had been the victim of cyber crime and theft.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.