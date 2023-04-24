Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Zimbabwe to Introduce Gold-Backed Digital Currency: Report

The country's central bank wants people to be able to exchange Zimbabwe dollars for the gold-backed token so they can hedge against the currency's volatility.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconApr 24, 2023 at 9:23 a.m. UTC
Zimbabwe, Harare (Camomile Shumba)

Harare, Zimbabwe. (Camomile Shumba/CoinDesk)

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) plans to introduce a gold-backed digital currency as legal tender to help stabilize the local currency, the Zim dollar, the Sunday Mail reported.

The tokens will be a form of electronic money backed by the country's gold reserves, which will be held by the central bank. RBZ wants people holding Zim dollars to be able to exchange their money for the gold-backed token to help them hedge against the volatility of the local currency.

The Zim dollar is known for being volatile. A year ago, 1 U.S. dollar was worth about 150 Zim dollars, now it's closer to 1,000, according to Investing.com. The country operates with both the Zim dollar and the U.S. dollar.

RBZ announced in August that it planned to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Other African countries have been exploring a CBDC; Nigeria launched its eNaira in October 2021.

CoinDesk reached out for a comment from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

