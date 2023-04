What’s in the House Financial Services Committee’s Stablecoin Bill?

The SEC sued crypto exchange Bittrex, which planned to be done with the U.S. within the next two weeks, alleging it operated a national securities exchange, broker and clearinghouse all at once without registering any of these entities. I think my analysis for the similar Beaxy suit largely holds up so I’ll just link it here. The Bittrex case has more going on – including allegations that more cryptocurrencies are securities, like ALGO and DASH – than Beaxy did, but the main thing is this also does look like it may play a precedent to the pending Coinbase suit.