FTX Reboot Plan Attracts Interest From VC Firm Tribe Capital: Report
The FTT exchange token is up 17% on the news.
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX's plan to restart operations has drawn a bid from venture capital firm Tribe Capital, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Tribe, whose portfolio included FTX ahead of its dramatic collapse in November, is considering leading a $250 million fund raise, with a $100 million commitment from itself, according to the report. A source told Bloomberg that Tribe Capital co-founder Arjun Sethi met with FTX’s official committee of unsecured creditors in January to go over an informal proposal.
"The Committee is working with the Debtors to evaluate all options to reboot or sell the FTX exchanges and create value for creditors," FTX creditors' committee tweeted on Tuesday, adding that there isn't a set timeline for a reboot or sale at this time.
John J. Ray III, the new chief of FTX, told the Wall Street Journal in January that the estate is exploring restarting the crypto exchange – something the firm's attorneys repeated earlier this month.
"Until a formal process is launched, parties interested in purchasing or sponsoring a reboot of the FTX exchanges should contact the Debtors and the Committee," the creditors' committee tweeted.
FTX's exchange token FTT jumped as much as 23% on news of the Tribe Capital bid, and was higher by 17% at press time.
CoinDesk has reached out to both Tribe Capital and FTX for comment.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.