FTX Reboot Plan Attracts Interest From VC Firm Tribe Capital: Report

Bitcoin
$30,188.66+2.26%
Ethereum
$2,084.15+0.02%
Binance Coin
$341.93+0.21%
XRP
$0.51869519+1.34%
Arbitrum
$1.66+1.73%
Cardano
$0.43903300+0.19%
Dogecoin
$0.09287820+1.46%
Aptos
$12.48+1.42%
Stellar
$0.10425800-0.08%
Polygon
$1.17+0.15%
Solana
$24.67-0.43%
Chainlink
$8.66+6.25%
Polkadot
$6.88+2.56%
Litecoin
$100.86+2.02%
Crypto.com
$0.07203524+2.94%
Avalanche
$21.10+2.63%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001150+0.76%
Binance USD
$0.99974244-0.03%
Uniswap
$6.36+3.41%
Tron
$0.06644966+1.06%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,683.63+2.64%
Cosmos
$12.49-0.19%
Internet Computer
$6.66+10.75%
dYdX
$3.14+4.08%
Ethereum Classic
$21.61-0.40%
Quant
$118.17+0.89%
Monero
$161.58+0.01%
Filecoin
$6.19+1.16%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.25+0.48%
Lido DAO
$2.51-0.13%
BLUR
$0.79810676+8.13%
Stepn
$0.39715561+2.30%
Hedera
$0.06739454+0.95%
NEAR Protocol
$2.34+2.59%
Curve DAO Token
$1.06+0.80%
VeChain
$0.02618268+2.97%
ApeCoin
$4.50-0.13%
Algorand
$0.22048266-0.53%
The Graph
$0.17149254+0.92%
Decentraland
$0.67896713+2.82%
Fantom
$0.53021886+0.69%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.34+4.58%
EOS
$1.21+0.06%
Aave
$81.33-0.08%
NEO
$12.92-0.53%
The Sandbox
$0.69520134+2.10%
Theta
$1.21+9.55%
Stacks
$0.84773144+0.53%
Tezos
$1.16+0.97%
Flow
$1.05+1.72%
Elrond
$42.83-0.39%
Axie Infinity
$9.36+2.01%
Immutable X
$1.13+0.41%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99812194+0.53%
Synthetix
$2.88+5.86%
Luna Classic
$0.00012625+1.64%
Optimism
$2.65+0.07%
Maker
$776.92-1.20%
Mina
$0.85603824+7.62%
Chiliz
$0.13610456+0.03%
Bitcoin SV
$36.96+1.30%
FTX Token
$2.12+17.30%
Injective Protocol
$8.68-7.51%
Dash
$59.99+2.77%
PancakeSwap
$3.62+0.81%
IOTA
$0.22656620+0.91%
eCash
$0.00003192+0.69%
Convex Finance
$6.15+1.97%
BitTorrent
$0.00000063+0.35%
Zcash
$42.38+1.48%
Mask Network
$5.59+1.02%
Zilliqa
$0.03305651+4.08%
Woo Network
$0.31071351-4.57%
PAX Gold
$2,017.96+0.14%
THORChain
$1.69+2.49%
Loopring
$0.40445300-0.37%
Compound
$45.72+1.38%
Enjin
$0.45283667+2.06%
Kava.io
$0.92786522+0.60%
Fetch.ai
$0.41808072-1.76%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28025100+0.67%
Nexo
$0.71749636+0.08%
Oasis Network
$0.07748550+4.80%
NEM
$0.04189225+1.89%
Audius
$0.37021086-2.45%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.30+1.45%
FLOKI
$0.00003683-3.44%
Gala
$0.04847261+12.58%
SXP
$0.63533502-0.89%
Celo
$0.71296173+0.80%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.40+1.94%
Qtum
$3.30+0.44%
Kusama
$36.87+2.62%
Yearn Finance
$9,004.67+0.22%
JasmyCoin
$0.00692821+5.00%
Decred
$21.72+1.70%
ICON
$0.34076316+0.11%
Ravencoin
$0.02697210+1.09%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-1.07%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.35+0.09%
Cartesi
$0.30913075+31.65%
Ankr
$0.03689283+2.82%
0x
$0.30069895+2.33%
Sushiswap
$1.20+2.03%
IoTeX
$0.02905626+1.42%
Helium
$1.88+1.26%
Bifrost
$0.06427789+0.57%
Band Protocol
$2.03+2.55%
UMA Protocol
$2.13+0.96%
Moonbeam
$0.40274133+1.15%
Joe
$0.67478859+2.70%
Waves
$2.23+1.73%
TerraUSD
$0.02273966+3.75%
Siacoin
$0.00431973+1.35%
Amp
$0.00392958+1.17%
OMG Network
$1.47+0.11%
Skale
$0.04725630-0.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19708902+0.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03910325+1.84%
MetisDAO
$34.38+6.37%
Wax
$0.07570672+4.03%
DigiByte
$0.01046408+1.90%
SafePal
$0.50687246+2.10%
Livepeer
$6.55+2.11%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
Lisk
$1.10+1.11%
NuCypher
$0.12001169+0.01%
Nervos Network
$0.00465720+2.14%
Celsius
$0.34873327+0.18%
Aragon
$3.72+4.02%
Secret
$0.74827392+6.33%
iExec RLC
$1.87+4.47%
Nano
$0.92490881-1.38%
Dent
$0.00120255+1.71%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00296951+2.04%
Star Atlas
$0.00328390+0.40%
Syscoin
$0.17619507+1.56%
Numeraire
$19.28+0.58%
Ren
$0.11341081+0.59%
Civic
$0.11234974+0.54%
Spell Token
$0.00079173+1.92%
COTI
$0.09830062-3.77%
Chromia
$0.18658111+0.83%
Voyager Token
$0.35657688-0.98%
Bancor
$0.53755802+1.51%
GAS
$3.49-0.86%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.19+4.76%
Steem
$0.24623842-3.96%
Keep Network
$0.17501070+1.18%
Augur
$8.25-1.02%
MOBOX
$0.56096666+6.08%
CEEK VR
$0.08830031+1.28%
WazirX
$0.18849661+2.26%
Request
$0.10569769+1.50%
NKN
$0.12538414+0.84%
XYO Network
$0.00530465+0.11%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.86+4.43%
Storj
$0.40211270+0.90%
Stormx
$0.00600194+0.25%
Serum
$0.21065830+6.97%
Sun Token
$0.00617081+0.59%
Yield Guild Games
$0.29030200+1.39%
Orchid
$0.09080769+2.22%
Moonriver
$9.30+4.93%
Polkastarter
$0.46714989+1.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29001001+0.01%
Verge
$0.00260153+1.90%
Index Chain
$0.05842867+2.10%
Raydium
$0.27150899+3.17%
Quickswap
$81.38+2.11%
Enzyme
$23.45+0.97%
CLV
$0.06858296+2.74%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00467890+4.25%
Harvest Finance
$36.51+1.11%
district0x
$0.03151113+1.00%
Kyber Network
$0.78082166+2.21%
SuperRare
$0.13288303+4.04%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09078823+2.47%
Quantstamp
$0.01754179+5.32%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23166427-0.69%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022502-0.53%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.44%
Holo
$0.00219187+3.73%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000001.25%
Saitama
$0.00175848+0.77%
Reef
$0.00305577+1.62%
LooksRare
$0.16315249+3.29%
WINkLink
$0.00009166+0.90%
Harmony
$0.02485433+4.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02093210+0.38%
Tether
$0.99994311-0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99954476-0.02%
Dai
$0.99966105-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

FTX Reboot Plan Attracts Interest From VC Firm Tribe Capital: Report

The FTT exchange token is up 17% on the news.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconApr 18, 2023 at 5:20 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 18, 2023 at 5:26 p.m. UTC
Jared Madfes, partner at Tribe and co-founder of Tribe Crypto. (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Jared Madfes, partner at Tribe and co-founder of Tribe Crypto. (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX's plan to restart operations has drawn a bid from venture capital firm Tribe Capital, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tribe, whose portfolio included FTX ahead of its dramatic collapse in November, is considering leading a $250 million fund raise, with a $100 million commitment from itself, according to the report. A source told Bloomberg that Tribe Capital co-founder Arjun Sethi met with FTX’s official committee of unsecured creditors in January to go over an informal proposal.

"The Committee is working with the Debtors to evaluate all options to reboot or sell the FTX exchanges and create value for creditors," FTX creditors' committee tweeted on Tuesday, adding that there isn't a set timeline for a reboot or sale at this time.

John J. Ray III, the new chief of FTX, told the Wall Street Journal in January that the estate is exploring restarting the crypto exchange – something the firm's attorneys repeated earlier this month.

"Until a formal process is launched, parties interested in purchasing or sponsoring a reboot of the FTX exchanges should contact the Debtors and the Committee," the creditors' committee tweeted.

FTX's exchange token FTT jumped as much as 23% on news of the Tribe Capital bid, and was higher by 17% at press time.

CoinDesk has reached out to both Tribe Capital and FTX for comment.

Read more: Crypto Exchange FTX Could Reopen, Its Attorney Says; Firm’s FTT Token Surges

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Read more about
regulationsFTXtribe Capital