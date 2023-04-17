Shaquille O'Neal Finally Served FTX Lawsuit: Lawyers

Bitcoin
$29,946.28-1.27%
Ethereum
$2,099.25+0.11%
Binance Coin
$347.61+3.98%
XRP
$0.51302537-1.39%
Arbitrum
$1.65+1.06%
Cardano
$0.44069600-2.23%
Aptos
$12.47-0.26%
Dogecoin
$0.09012039-0.17%
Stellar
$0.10562200-0.74%
Polygon
$1.17-0.08%
Solana
$25.32+4.49%
Chainlink
$8.19+1.67%
Polkadot
$6.70-1.48%
Crypto.com
$0.07194150-0.50%
Litecoin
$98.62+2.60%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001140-1.88%
Avalanche
$20.58+6.62%
Binance USD
$0.99936600-0.32%
Uniswap
$6.21-0.51%
Tron
$0.06628805+0.12%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,577.10-4.37%
Cosmos
$12.58-2.01%
Ethereum Classic
$21.92-0.86%
Internet Computer
$6.12+5.02%
dYdX
$2.98+1.54%
Quant
$118.48-0.89%
Monero
$161.72-1.05%
Filecoin
$6.21-1.36%
Lido DAO
$2.58+1.57%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.99-0.37%
BLUR
$0.73288822-3.12%
Stepn
$0.39291432-1.02%
Hedera
$0.06760452-0.68%
Curve DAO Token
$1.08-0.86%
NEAR Protocol
$2.27-0.93%
VeChain
$0.02557370-2.28%
ApeCoin
$4.53+0.46%
Algorand
$0.22700843-1.86%
Fantom
$0.53284145+4.38%
The Graph
$0.16593808-1.98%
Decentraland
$0.64777595+0.35%
EOS
$1.22-1.93%
NEO
$13.20-2.31%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.31+5.29%
Aave
$81.89-0.86%
The Sandbox
$0.67949854-0.72%
Stacks
$0.85032251-0.86%
Tezos
$1.16-0.14%
Theta
$1.11-2.62%
Elrond
$42.65-1.88%
Flow
$1.04-2.14%
Immutable X
$1.17-2.58%
Axie Infinity
$9.10-0.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99961684-0.87%
Synthetix
$2.75-1.30%
Luna Classic
$0.00012542-1.73%
Optimism
$2.62-1.90%
Maker
$811.73+3.22%
Injective Protocol
$9.41+9.21%
Chiliz
$0.13545353+0.48%
Mina
$0.80541109+0.30%
Bitcoin SV
$36.75-0.68%
PancakeSwap
$3.63-0.97%
Dash
$59.45+0.78%
IOTA
$0.22575359-0.20%
eCash
$0.00003193-1.22%
FTX Token
$1.83-6.93%
Convex Finance
$6.06+0.27%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.82%
Zcash
$41.54-2.35%
Mask Network
$5.61-0.82%
Woo Network
$0.32545058+0.10%
PAX Gold
$2,019.77-0.05%
Zilliqa
$0.03146033+1.75%
THORChain
$1.65-0.73%
Loopring
$0.39653905+2.31%
Compound
$45.73+0.02%
Kava.io
$0.94364995+0.62%
Enjin
$0.44190868-0.43%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28349200-1.59%
Fetch.ai
$0.39939246-2.77%
Nexo
$0.71927744+2.19%
FLOKI
$0.00003828-4.80%
Audius
$0.37654044+10.79%
NEM
$0.04168893-1.74%
Oasis Network
$0.07456269+1.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.19-3.72%
SXP
$0.64451668-3.35%
Qtum
$3.37-2.15%
Celo
$0.71279575-0.61%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.39-1.77%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033-1.53%
Yearn Finance
$9,078.69-0.88%
Ravencoin
$0.02758014+2.62%
Kusama
$36.55-2.14%
ICON
$0.34331729-4.74%
Gala
$0.04298102-0.71%
Decred
$21.36-1.58%
JasmyCoin
$0.00674688-1.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.30-0.38%
0x
$0.30012160+0.36%
Ankr
$0.03607864-2.41%
Sushiswap
$1.18-0.91%
IoTeX
$0.02880713-1.75%
Helium
$1.79-0.74%
Bifrost
$0.06238711-2.88%
Band Protocol
$1.99-1.31%
Cartesi
$0.24397819+7.66%
UMA Protocol
$2.11-1.72%
Moonbeam
$0.39891010-1.99%
Waves
$2.23-1.74%
Siacoin
$0.00430859-1.45%
Amp
$0.00391904-2.16%
Joe
$0.63040749+1.13%
OMG Network
$1.50+3.11%
Skale
$0.04762818+6.16%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19851541-3.74%
TerraUSD
$0.01985600-10.55%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03934666-0.56%
MetisDAO
$33.62-1.58%
Wax
$0.07343290-1.29%
DigiByte
$0.01022814+0.85%
SafePal
$0.50503222+0.43%
Livepeer
$6.48-3.34%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
Lisk
$1.10-0.25%
NuCypher
$0.12033352-7.67%
Nervos Network
$0.00466768-0.12%
Celsius
$0.35159753-1.16%
Aragon
$3.50-0.59%
Secret
$0.72165970-1.66%
iExec RLC
$1.80-1.82%
Nano
$0.93871979+1.61%
Star Atlas
$0.00330372-0.49%
Numeraire
$19.52+1.97%
Dent
$0.00118349+0.77%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00292978-0.81%
Syscoin
$0.17307085+2.32%
Civic
$0.11131865-0.01%
Ren
$0.10995166-2.67%
Spell Token
$0.00077432-1.01%
Steem
$0.27069846+15.94%
COTI
$0.09618409+3.58%
Chromia
$0.18455095+3.74%
Voyager Token
$0.35174606-4.77%
GAS
$3.57+1.17%
Bancor
$0.53288935-1.65%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.15+4.73%
Keep Network
$0.17616637+0.03%
Augur
$8.26+1.05%
CEEK VR
$0.08779149-1.81%
MOBOX
$0.53513290+5.36%
WazirX
$0.18666037+1.31%
NKN
$0.12647410+0.06%
Request
$0.10332425-1.40%
XYO Network
$0.00535315-1.85%
Storj
$0.40276344-0.56%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.75-1.65%
Stormx
$0.00607453-0.46%
Sun Token
$0.00621820+0.01%
Serum
$0.20857457-0.58%
Orchid
$0.09016531-0.71%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28782952-2.20%
Moonriver
$8.97-0.87%
Polkastarter
$0.46081303-1.82%
Alpaca Finance
$0.28881105-1.43%
Verge
$0.00257578+0.02%
Raydium
$0.27209850+0.23%
Index Chain
$0.05720801+0.29%
Quickswap
$81.29-3.15%
Enzyme
$23.30+0.39%
CLV
$0.06689162-2.40%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00474867+3.70%
Harvest Finance
$36.29-2.73%
district0x
$0.03134982+4.40%
Kyber Network
$0.77851339-0.62%
SuperRare
$0.12913586-0.60%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08919777-2.02%
Quantstamp
$0.01703481+1.25%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24502712-4.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022529-1.16%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-7.90%
Holo
$0.00211552+0.91%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-14.30%
Saitama
$0.00174506+0.13%
Reef
$0.00307725+1.05%
LooksRare
$0.16384905-5.36%
WINkLink
$0.00009152+0.30%
Harmony
$0.02385850+3.85%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02133795-2.01%
Tether
$0.99976680-0.32%
USD Coin
$0.99908012-0.31%
Dai
$0.99927624-0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Shaquille O'Neal Finally Served FTX Lawsuit: Lawyers

Lawyers claimed the superstar was “hiding and driving away from our process servers for the past three months."

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconApr 17, 2023 at 6:42 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 17, 2023 at 7:14 a.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Legendary basketballer Shaquille O'Neal has finally been served in a class-action lawsuit against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, a law firm for the plaintiffs tweeted on Sunday.

"Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house," the Moskowitz law firm tweeted. "His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes because they must be preserved for our lawsuit." The video recording has not yet been released.

Shaq getting served the lawsuit outside his Atlanta home ends a dramatic, almost outlandish chase, in which the lawyers claimed the superstar was “hiding and driving away from our process servers for the past three months.” CoinDesk has been unable to reach O’Neal for a request for comment.

Lawyers had claimed they had tried to reach O'Neal by leaving comments on his socials like Twitter and Instagram too. Earlier this month, a Judge had denied a motion to allow O'Neal to be served electronically.

The case has been filed by Oklahoma man Edwin Garrison, an FTX customer, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Attorneys Adam Moskowitz and David Boies are handling the case. CoinDesk has reached out to them for additional comments.

The news was reported by The Block earlier. “We just served personally Shaquille O’Neal outside his house with a copy of our complaint at 4pm,” Moskowitz said in an email to The Block. “We took Judge Moore’s instructions very seriously and are glad to finally end this silly sideshow.”

Dubbed "Shaqtoshi" in an FTX commercial, O'Neal is one of several celebrities including centi-millionaire financier Kevin O'Leary, football star Tom Brady and basketball stars Steph Curry who are facing a class-action lawsuit for promoting a “fraudulent scheme.”

When FTX had collapsed O'Neal had said “I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial.”

O'Neal has been hiding in plain sight and the lawyers had tried to serve him at least 20 times, reported The Block. O'Neal, who has multiple homes, has a relatively public life as a DJ, a show host and his own podcast.

Read More: How Social Media Influencers Fed Bankman-Fried's Cult of Personality

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Read more about
regulationsShaquille O'NealFTXClass Action Lawsuit