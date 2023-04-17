SEC Warned Bittrex of Legal Action Before Firm Announced U.S. Exit: WSJ
The crypto exchange is set to shut down its U.S. platform on April 30 after nine years in operation.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) enforcement staff told crypto exchange Bittrex in March that it would recommend the agency take legal action over alleged violations of investor-protection laws by the company, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
The so-called Wells Notice likely preceded Bittrex's announcement at the end of March that it will be winding down its operations in the U.S., in part thanks to challenging regulatory conditions. The company is uncertain if the SEC will take legal action since it is now exiting the market, according to the WSJ report.
If there is to be legal action, Bittrex would litigate unless the SEC “came with a reasonable settlement offer,” David Maria, the firm’s general counsel told the WSJ.
SEC enforcement action against a several prominent crypto enterprises have sent ripples through the industry. In February, exchange platform Kraken announced it was shuttering its crypto-staking program in the U.S. and paying $30 million to settle SEC charges.
In October, Bittrex paid the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions and money laundering watchdogs $30 million over allegations that the company had a poor compliance program between 2014 and 2017.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.