Crypto Exchange Bittrex Violated Federal Laws, SEC Charges in Lawsuit

Bittrex announced last month it planned to exit the U.S. by the end of April, citing "the current U.S. regulatory and economic environment." This past weekend, the company shared more information, when general counsel David Maria told the Wall Street Journal that the company had received a Wells Notice – a statement that the SEC's Enforcement Division found evidence of legal violations – in March. Maria told the Journal that Bittrex would fight the suit unless the SEC provided a "reasonable settlement offer."