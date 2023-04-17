Crypto Exchange Bittrex Violated Federal Laws, SEC Charges in Lawsuit

Bitcoin
$29,396.45-3.09%
Ethereum
$2,071.07-0.89%
Binance Coin
$339.68-2.35%
XRP
$0.51196131-1.92%
Arbitrum
$1.62-0.65%
Cardano
$0.43551700-2.34%
Dogecoin
$0.09176508+2.49%
Aptos
$12.33-1.01%
Stellar
$0.10422700-1.88%
Polygon
$1.17+0.48%
Solana
$24.95+2.94%
Chainlink
$8.09+1.91%
Polkadot
$6.69-1.33%
Litecoin
$99.00+0.38%
Crypto.com
$0.07032745-2.79%
Avalanche
$20.96+9.16%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001145-1.58%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.22%
Uniswap
$6.12-1.75%
Tron
$0.06564818-1.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,535.76-5.53%
Cosmos
$12.56-1.27%
Ethereum Classic
$21.65-1.85%
Internet Computer
$5.98+2.44%
dYdX
$2.97+4.86%
Quant
$117.63-0.95%
Monero
$161.73-1.40%
Filecoin
$6.14-2.65%
Bitcoin Cash
$131.13-2.50%
Lido DAO
$2.50-0.86%
BLUR
$0.72704961-0.97%
Stepn
$0.38548767-2.87%
Hedera
$0.06649489-1.54%
Curve DAO Token
$1.06-1.83%
NEAR Protocol
$2.30-0.53%
VeChain
$0.02547231-2.68%
ApeCoin
$4.45-1.28%
Algorand
$0.22219978-3.49%
The Graph
$0.16928379+2.14%
Fantom
$0.52377708+3.41%
Decentraland
$0.65433753+2.83%
EOS
$1.21-2.04%
NEO
$12.96-5.25%
Aave
$80.77-1.21%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.28+0.81%
The Sandbox
$0.67603140-0.79%
Stacks
$0.84439491-1.83%
Theta
$1.10-2.35%
Tezos
$1.14-1.64%
Elrond
$42.60-1.03%
Flow
$1.03-2.78%
Axie Infinity
$9.16-0.40%
Immutable X
$1.13-4.26%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98870075-1.14%
Synthetix
$2.71-1.93%
Luna Classic
$0.00012431-2.57%
Optimism
$2.59-2.83%
Maker
$790.97+2.19%
Injective Protocol
$9.50+10.29%
Chiliz
$0.13644358+1.69%
Mina
$0.79607483-0.31%
Bitcoin SV
$36.48-1.43%
PancakeSwap
$3.58-4.13%
Dash
$58.33-2.21%
IOTA
$0.22188019-2.21%
eCash
$0.00003174-1.82%
FTX Token
$1.82-6.24%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-1.10%
Convex Finance
$5.97-0.41%
Zcash
$41.41-2.96%
Mask Network
$5.58-1.13%
Woo Network
$0.31212081-3.87%
PAX Gold
$2,005.59-0.99%
Zilliqa
$0.03139633+1.25%
Loopring
$0.41080737+5.85%
THORChain
$1.63-1.97%
Compound
$44.99-0.17%
Kava.io
$0.91786248-3.76%
Enjin
$0.44259935-0.75%
Fetch.ai
$0.41327550+3.00%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27978600-2.29%
Nexo
$0.70939343+0.14%
FLOKI
$0.00003798-1.44%
Audius
$0.37941555+14.17%
Oasis Network
$0.07387673+0.15%
NEM
$0.04114220-1.62%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.01-4.16%
SXP
$0.63785046-3.57%
Celo
$0.69854315-3.24%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.37-3.18%
Qtum
$3.27-3.76%
Yearn Finance
$8,982.06-2.17%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033-2.66%
Decred
$21.50-1.76%
ICON
$0.33895487-3.90%
Gala
$0.04278579-0.50%
Kusama
$35.94-2.83%
Ravencoin
$0.02671313-1.71%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.32-0.93%
JasmyCoin
$0.00648542-4.83%
0x
$0.29322306-4.14%
Ankr
$0.03568965-2.56%
Sushiswap
$1.17-1.56%
IoTeX
$0.02861040-2.52%
Helium
$1.83-0.28%
Bifrost
$0.06402939+4.38%
Band Protocol
$1.96-1.63%
Cartesi
$0.23920533-6.91%
UMA Protocol
$2.10-1.77%
Joe
$0.67797653+7.00%
Moonbeam
$0.39374921-2.75%
Waves
$2.20-2.98%
Siacoin
$0.00425487-2.66%
Amp
$0.00385995-4.26%
OMG Network
$1.44-0.42%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19600418-2.60%
TerraUSD
$0.01985600-10.55%
Skale
$0.04595399+1.10%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03803589-5.05%
MetisDAO
$32.34-4.01%
Wax
$0.07251077-2.40%
DigiByte
$0.01007304-2.09%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
SafePal
$0.49620541-1.66%
Livepeer
$6.38-3.05%
Lisk
$1.09-1.31%
NuCypher
$0.12001949-0.27%
Nervos Network
$0.00450137-3.59%
Celsius
$0.34699760-2.77%
Aragon
$3.54-0.05%
Secret
$0.70202226-5.67%
iExec RLC
$1.79-2.62%
Nano
$0.92222785-0.40%
Star Atlas
$0.00327970-0.93%
Dent
$0.00117329-1.89%
Numeraire
$19.11-1.54%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00291150-1.73%
Syscoin
$0.17176882-1.02%
COTI
$0.10119907+5.01%
Ren
$0.11214558+0.35%
Civic
$0.11110341-1.76%
Spell Token
$0.00077621-0.57%
Voyager Token
$0.35313345-4.28%
Chromia
$0.18367335-1.51%
Bancor
$0.53074067-1.89%
GAS
$3.51-0.51%
Steem
$0.25509898+6.47%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.06+3.10%
Keep Network
$0.17616637+0.03%
Augur
$8.26+1.12%
CEEK VR
$0.08710125-1.50%
MOBOX
$0.52377340-4.71%
WazirX
$0.18360643-0.77%
NKN
$0.12341674-3.01%
Request
$0.10254565-1.54%
XYO Network
$0.00535511-1.79%
Storj
$0.39668724-2.06%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.71-2.83%
Stormx
$0.00595044-2.19%
Sun Token
$0.00613394-0.94%
Serum
$0.20772625+0.19%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28503230-5.31%
Orchid
$0.08872988-2.25%
Moonriver
$8.93-0.97%
Polkastarter
$0.45127144-4.23%
Alpaca Finance
$0.28792977-1.48%
Verge
$0.00255271-1.47%
Index Chain
$0.05718529-0.66%
Raydium
$0.26525128-1.62%
Quickswap
$77.94-7.33%
Enzyme
$23.14-2.12%
CLV
$0.06595084-2.30%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00457404-2.18%
Harvest Finance
$36.04-2.60%
district0x
$0.03117357+1.55%
Kyber Network
$0.76587174-2.59%
SuperRare
$0.12731878-3.12%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08907612-0.34%
Quantstamp
$0.01689015+0.56%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24204917-5.10%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022483-0.53%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-7.75%
Holo
$0.00209728-1.61%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.94%
Saitama
$0.00174175-0.69%
Reef
$0.00299494-1.60%
LooksRare
$0.15840742-5.49%
WINkLink
$0.00009071-1.21%
Harmony
$0.02420492+5.38%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02102911-1.12%
Tether
$1.00-0.19%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.17%
Dai
$1.00-0.16%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Crypto Exchange Bittrex Violated Federal Laws, SEC Charges in Lawsuit

The SEC also alleged that tokens like Algorand and Omise Go are securities.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconApr 17, 2023 at 2:11 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 17, 2023 at 2:41 p.m. UTC
Bittrex (Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerChristy Goldsmith Romero
CommissionerU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Christy Goldsmith Romero - Consensus 2023 speaker
Explore the policy fallout from the 2022 market crash, the advance of CBDCs and more.
Secure Your Seat

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged that crypto exchange Bittrex simultaneously operated a national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency in violation of federal statutes. Former CEO Bill Shihara and Bittrex Global GmbH are also facing charges.

Bittrex worked with crypto issuers to "delete ... 'problematic statements'" that the SEC would investigate, the regulator said in a press release published Monday, including price predictions and statements implying an "expectation of profit." The SEC also claims Bittrex should have registered as an exchange, clearing agency and broker, as it provided the services of all three types of entities.

SEC Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal said the lawsuit against Bittrex "should send a message to other non-compliant crypto market intermediaries."

"As laid out in our complaint, Bittrex’s business model was based on three things: circumventing the registration requirements of the federal securities laws; counseling issuers of crypto asset securities to do the same by altering their offering materials; and combining multiple market intermediary functions under one roof to maximize profits," he said.

Bittrex announced last month it planned to exit the U.S. by the end of April, citing "the current U.S. regulatory and economic environment." This past weekend, the company shared more information, when general counsel David Maria told the Wall Street Journal that the company had received a Wells Notice – a statement that the SEC's Enforcement Division found evidence of legal violations – in March. Maria told the Journal that Bittrex would fight the suit unless the SEC provided a "reasonable settlement offer."

The SEC's suit is reminiscent of a recent action against Beaxy, a company which settled similar charges, and is suggestive of the charges it may bring against Coinbase (COIN), the U.S.'s largest exchange which also received a Wells Notice last month.

According to the complaint, the SEC alleges omise go (OMG), algorand (ALGO), dash (DASH), tokencard (TKN), i-house token (IHT) and naga (NGC) are securities. Algorand's token fell on the news, dropping 2.5% in intraday trading with 24-hour volume spiking.

UDPATE (April 17, 2023, 14:20 UTC): Adds additional detail.

UPDATE (April 17, 14:30 UTC): Adds quote from SEC Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal.

UPDATE (April 17, 14:40 UTC): Adds algo price movement.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Read more about
regulationsSECBittrex