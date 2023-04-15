US House Committee Publishes Draft Stablecoin Bill

The bill, available on the Committee's hearing page, represents the first major piece of crypto legislation to move in 2023. It creates definitions for payment stablecoin issuers, echoing a term former Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) used when he introduced his own stablecoin bill in 2022. The bill also calls for a moratorium on new stablecoins that are backed by other types of tokens until a study can be conducted.