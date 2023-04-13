Bitcoin
Policy

Zambia to Wrap Crypto Regulation Tests by June: Report

The country is also exploring the issuance of a central bank digital currency.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconApr 13, 2023 at 8:47 a.m. UTC
Zambia flag (Engin Akyurt/Unsplash)

Zambia flag (Engin Akyurt/Unsplash)

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Zambia plans on finishing tests that mimic real life crypto usage by June, the country's Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati told Reuters on Wednesday. The results from the simulations will assist policymakers in formulating regulations for the sector, according to the minister.

"Our main goal in the area of cryptocurrency is to strike a balance between innovation in terms of digital payments ... against citizens' safety, particularly given that cryptocurrency is very volatile," Mutati told Reuters.

Zambia has taken a cautious approach towards crypto. The country's central bank issued a warning in February saying "people who want to deal in them [crypto] should have a clear understanding of all the risks that come with such payment and investment instruments,” Bloomberg reported.

The country also said in February it was looking to issue its own central bank digital currency.

CoinDesk has reached out to Mutati for comment.

Read more: Zambia's Central Bank to Explore CBDC Following Crypto Warning: Report

