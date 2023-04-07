Bitcoin
Policy

Do Kwon's Millions Are Not in South Korea, Prosecutors Say: Report

South Korea has requested the extradition of the Terraform Labs CEO after his recent arrest in Montenegro.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconApr 7, 2023 at 11:16 a.m. UTC
DO KWON (Terra, modified by CoinDesk)

Terra Community AMA with Do Kwon (April 2021) (Terra, modified by CoinDesk)

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Do Kwon, founder of collapsed crypto issuer Terraform Labs, has no discernible property in South Korea, prosecutors in the country have said, according to local broadcaster KBS.

The South Korean national was arrested in Montenegro last month as he was attempting to travel with falsified documents. Both South Korea and the U.S. has requested his extradition, with Kwon facing criminal charges in both nations.

Prosecutors in South Korea – who confirmed the broadcaster's report to Forkast – estimate nine executives made a total of 414.5 billion won ($315 million) from the enterprise. Of that, prosecutors found "almost none" of the 91.4 billion won belonging to Kwon in South Korea, according to the report.

Some 154 billion won are suspected to be in Terra co-founder Daniel Shin's possession. Prosecutors have twice tried and failed to obtain an arrest warrant for Shin.

Korea Times reported earlier this week that prosecutors' inability to obtain an arrest warrant for Shin may complicate the country's chances of processing Kwon's extradition from Montenegro.

Read more: Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro: Interior Minister

Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

