Maybe Old-Fashioned Venture Capital Wasn't So Bad After All

Maybe it’s time that we start to examine which investors are looking to do 100x-1000x on their investments over a decade, and which ones are looking to do smaller returns over a shorter period of time. The former is the one that will lead to consumer adoption, because we need to educate people why blockchain is better for consumers, build the products, launch them, get regulators on board, and actually be in a place where the blockchains can handle the traffic, all of which take time. The latter will only continue to further enrich already wealthy VCs, which is the opposite of what we need.