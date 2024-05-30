Crypto for Advisors: The Evolution of Crypto and TradFi

Some might become wistful to watch the digital asset space merge with traditional finance. However, this is a normal part of a new industry growing and maturing. Sure - we end up with an ironic outcome: for this new asset class, one of the safest/most accessible/most transparent ways to gain exposure is via ETF/ETP. At the same time, with the statistical evidence now established and the investment case for allocation difficult to ignore, expect to see digital assets increasingly resembling the traditional financial system that this novel technology was built to improve upon.