Wake Up, Web3: Your Marketing Is Fueling a Bot Epidemic

MarketingFi means data-driven marketing decisions in an ecosystem where users are more than customers — they are co-creators and co-owners. A significant shift in Web3 marketers’ thinking is necessary to make MarketingFi a standard. Projects must stop considering traditional business-user relationships and start seeing it as a collaborative co-ownership ecosystem. Think: “If my users hold my tokens, they want me to do the right marketing because my project’s growth benefits them - how can I pass my marketing budget onto them so they help me onboard more quality users?”. How do we find these engaged users, i.e., co-owners and collaborators? Look at your off- and on-chain data and bring significant incentives, rewards, and airdrops to those with the most quality. Give the community the tools and budgets to act.