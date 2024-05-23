The True Value of Web3: You Can Take Your Toys and Leave

When user switching costs are basically zero, the challenge for Web3 games like The Sandbox, Pixels and Avalon, or fully on-chain games like Downstream and Pirate Nation, is to design incentives that encourage their communities to stick around and continue reinvesting in their virtual economies of their own free will. This will require a redefinition of how to achieve competitive advantage compared to the Web2 era. Some platforms will fight against it, doing everything in their power to keep their users trapped and subservient. Others will embrace a new mindset, recognizing that an open model could deliver more value, not less. In any case, by the time users realize that the true benefit of Web3 is traveling freely and transferring value seamlessly, by then there will be no other way.