Grassroots Policy Advocates Are Key to Seeding Crypto Innovation

A huge shift is underway in helping educate lawmakers on how to answer these questions. The policy arm of the industry has focused and professionalized as rapidly as the technology has developed. This may make advocacy seem esoteric and removed for those who are actually building and using the technology. But the time for builders and users to get involved in educating and working with lawmakers is now. This is more true than ever after the passage of the first market structure bill for crypto passed the House yesterday with a bipartisan vote.