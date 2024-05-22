On-Chain Ads Are Finally Here, in a Win for Privacy and User Experience

What this means from a marketing perspective is that while most of the on-chain action so far has been at the end of the user journey—a user lands on a project’s page from somewhere off-chain, connects a wallet, and only then transacts—the top of the user funnel is finally on-chain too. The apps baking wallets into their user experiences will of course be using them to transact on-chain, which enables a whole new class of sponsored content.